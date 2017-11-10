Holiday Heroes Wanted at CFA’s Annual Holiday Heroes Gift Drive

Montclair, CA— Christmas is just around the corner and that means the Children’s Foundation of America (CFA) is celebrating with its annual Holiday Heroes gift drive! Last year, with the help of generous contributions from shoppers, CFA fulfilled the wishes of 400 children in foster care and raised nearly $9,000 to fund programs for displaced children throughout the year.

This year’s Holiday Heroes campaign will be held from November 24 through December 24 at Montclair Place during regular mall hours. Volunteers will be on hand wrapping shoppers’ gifts for donations, which support local children in need. A “Giving Tree” will feature children’s wishes for shoppers who want to play Santa and make a foster child’s wish come true. This year’s Holiday Heroes workshop will also feature a photo booth and winter wonderland storefront for shoppers to enjoy the holiday spirit. CFA encourages local businesses and individuals to start a volunteer team and support CFA’s mission to help trauma-affected children to heal, learn and thrive.

Each year, over 400,000 children are unable to live with their families, facing the difficult process of healing from abuse, neglect and abandonment. The Children’s Foundation of America was created because the needs of these children are often greater than public funding can provide. CFA identifies and accesses support for displaced children through community-based programs and resources that support healing and allow these children to lead healthy, productive lives.

Become a CFA Holiday Hero by volunteering at the Children’s Foundation of America’s Holiday Heroes 2017 campaign or bring your gifts to be wrapped for donations at Montclair Place, located at 5060 E. Montclair Plaza Ln, Montclair, CA. The gift wrapping and gift drive workshop is located between Sears and Barnes & Noble, right next door to Cinnabon.

To sign up as a Holiday Hero, contact kbaumann@trinityys.org or call 909-426-0773. For more information on the Children’s Foundation of America, visit www.ChildrensFoundationOfAmerica.org.