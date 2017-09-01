Spirit of the Entrepreneur Gala Event Tickets Now Available

San Bernardino, CA – The Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship (IECE) at Cal State San Bernardino announces the launch of online digital Spirit Awards ticketing! The 15th Anniversary Gala will be at the Riverside Convention Center, on on November 14th, 2017

Tickets can now purchase 2017 Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards Gala tickets through the Spirit of the Entrepreneur website – http://www.spiritawardsie.com.

Buy Tickets

Attendees can book tickets and select seats for the 2017 Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards gala event online. Ticket prices for the black-tie event range from $135 to $175 each. Full-table discounts are available online and can be applied to multiple tables. For questions with the checkout process, please contact Stacey Allis at stacey.allis@csusb.edu.

The 15th Anniversary Gala:

Commencing at 5:00 p.m. on November 14th, attendees will experience either a Gala or VIP reception, dinner, special event entertainment, the awards presentation, and for some, an exclusive after party!

Top innovators from the Inland Empire compete to win awards from nine entrepreneurial categories, each honoring the leadership, determination, teamwork, community involvement and risks taken to build successful entrepreneurial companies.

One company from among the winners that best exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit will take home the 2017 “Best of the Best” award.

The night also features pitches from the 2017 Garner Holt Student Fast Pitch Competition finalists. Audience members cast their vote for the best business idea through a live voting poll to determine which students walk away with cash prizes.

All proceeds from the Spirit of the Entrepreneur event benefit the Spirit of the Entrepreneur Scholarship established by Dr. Mike Stull, Director of Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship at California State University, San Bernardino

An independent panel of judges consisting of past Spirit Award recipients selected finalists and award recipients from a field of over 200 nominees. Finalists will be announced September 29, 2017.

About the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship

Located on the campus of Cal State San Bernardino, the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship (IECE) out of the Jack H. Brown College of Business & Public Administration on the beautiful campus of CSUSB. Most recently, IECE was recognized internationally by The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and received the Entrepreneurship Spotlight Challenge award for demonstrating leadership in creating (and incubating) cutting-edge business innovations through enriched student learning and experiential education; which ranked them among the top 35 entrepreneurship programs globally.

In 2010, the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) recognized IECE as having the top specialty entrepreneurship program in the US. IECE offers a wide range of programs and services including academic curriculum that lead to business degrees in Entrepreneurship for undergraduate and graduate students as well as delivering experiential learning and student support programs such as the Fast Pitch Competition, Innovation Challenge, Entre Technician series, and Lunch with the Entrepreneurs. In the local community, IECE offers existing and aspiring entrepreneurs a wide array of business advisory and mentoring services, student internship and consulting resources, and entrepreneurial training programs that help them achieve greater levels of success in their business ventures. For more information about IECE, visit www.entre.csusb.edu.