Institute for Spatial Economic Analysis Reports Job Growth in the Inland Empire

Redlands, CA – According to a new study by the University of Redlands Institute for Spatial Economic Analysis (ISEA), jobs across the state grew by 236,700, or 1.4%, since last April. Riverside and San Bernardino Counties saw 3.1% growth over the year.

Read the full report http://www.iseapublish.com/index.php/2017/05/18/california-loses-16300-jobs-in-april/

The largest job gains across California were in Education and Health Services, with 69700 jobs added in the past year. Job gains in this industry were highest in Los Angeles County (+25900 jobs), El Dorado Placer Sacramento and Yolo Counties (+6400 jobs), and Riverside and San Bernardino Counties (+5900 jobs).

