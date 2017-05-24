ILF Golf Tournament Supporting Local Charter School

Golf Tournament Supporting Local School Choice and Inland Leaders Foundation

Yucaipa, CA – Inland Leaders Foundation is hosting a golf tournament Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Tukwet Canyon’s renowned Southern California PGA championship course. Inland Leaders Foundation invites members of the community to participate in this unique tournament experience in partnership with Elite Tournaments and Crest Chevrolet. Numerous contests and prizes such as a 1-hr clinic for up to 4 people at Redlands Country Club by Dave Stockton, vacations, Crest Chevrolet Hole-in-One, Krank Golf clubs, and memorabilia. Golfers are able to register online at ilf-site

Inland Leaders Foundation (ILF) dedicates its energy and resources to the support of Inland Leaders Charter School (ILCS), a local public charter school serving students in the Yucaipa area. In addition to its local focus supporting the mission of Inland Leaders Charter School, the Inland Leaders Foundation has also launched an initiative to advocate for the cause of school choice throughout the Inland Empire and the State of California. Through Inland Leaders Foundation’s “The Voice For School Choice” campaign, ILF intends to share the success of Inland Leaders Charter School with other communities and facilitate the growth of the Charter School movement by example, advocacy and public awareness.

Yucaipa based, Inland Leaders Charter School has been creating a new model for high quality, no-cost public education. The school’s emphasis on leadership skills and academic rigor has served the students of the Inland Empire well. While the State testing provides quantifiable evidence of the student’s academic performance, it’s the school’s emphasis on leadership that creates the connection between knowledge, talents and character. One concept that ILCS has impressed on its community of learners is leadership through service. Starting in Kindergarten, ILCS students are required to use their abilities to give back to the community through volunteer service projects which provide a platform for higher-level application of several state academic standards.

Because the school does not own its school site, ILCS students have had to work with significantly less financial resources for instruction. A large portion of the funding ILCS receives from the state ADA allotment is dedicated to paying rent for classrooms. The Inland Leaders Foundation’s first objective is to secure a site and build a facility that will serve the entire ILCS population. By supporting the success of Inland Leaders Charter School, the Inland Leaders Foundation is promoting the Charter School movement throughout the Inland Empire, California, and across the nation.

The Inland Leaders Foundation hopes to use the knowledge gained through the grass-roots efforts of a community of parents, teachers, administrators, and concerned citizens to create positive and efficient change in public schools as a model to empower other communities to find innovative solutions for educating the next generation of leaders in America. www.ilfoundation.net