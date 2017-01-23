The Mt. San Jacinto College Fine Arts Gallery Presents: Video Exhibition “DUSK TO DUST”

Jan. 23 – Feb. 24, 2017, Monday – Thursday, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

San Jacinto, CA – This show is a special opportunity to see four rarely screened video works by internationally recognized artists Cristopher Cichocki, Cameron Gainer, Marc Horowitz and Dawn Kasper.

These artists consider our relationship to time, mortality and banality. The passing of time is encroaching, inevitable and inescapable. The truth is that we aren’t getting out of here alive and much of the way we spend our time is frustrating at best. These four artists find magic, fight constraints, and explore the Sisyphean aspects of life and mortality through video.

Cristopher Cichocki is an internationally recognized artist who lives and works in the desert of Southern California’s Coachella Valley. Cichocki defines his practice as New Earth Art, a title that signifies the increasingly toxic global environment that confronts our planet in the new millennium. Cichocki explores open landscapes as an external studio of production, nomadic and unrestricted to boundaries. Throughout Cichocki’s trajectory there is a core that bridges the interconnection between water, life, and survival. He has recently shown major installation works at the historic Villa Angarano in Veneto, Italy, and at Desert Daze in Joshua Tree, CA.

Cameron Gainer works in a diverse range of media. His work often focuses on the poetic aspects of science and nature. He uses natural phenomena not only as inspiration for his work but as the physical material that the work is made from. With his inventive material use he melted and recast millennia old meteorite and had a water ballerina perform in a bio luminescent bay. Gainer is also the publisher of The Third Rail, a nonprofit quarterly publication devoted to a discussion of modern and contemporary art. He has had solo museum exhibitions at The New Temporary Contemporary at the Fabric Workshop and Museum in Philadelphia and the Museum of Contemporary art at the University of South Florida in Tampa. Gainer lives and works in Minneapolis, MN.

Marc Horowitz is a Los Angeles-based artist working in painting, performance, video, photography, and social practice. In a practice that combines traditional drawing, commercial photography, and new media, Horowitz turns American culture on its head to explore the idiosyncrasies of entertainment, class, commerce, failure, success, and personal meaning. Horowitz has had solo exhibitions at Galerie Analix Forever in Geneva, Switzerland, The Depart Foundation in Los Angeles, The Hayward Gallery in London, and at New Langton Arts in San Francisco. His work has been featured extensively on local and national television including ABC News, NPR Weekend Edition, CBS Inside Edition CBS, CNN American Morning, and on NBC’s The Today Show.



Dawn Kasper’s work takes on the time and space of Dawn Kasper as material, as object, as something that can or cannot be used at her own discretion. In order to experience one of her performances this conceit must be recognized and agreed to. Her performances often have a dichotomy in them they can be thoughtful and reckless or can be tender and aggressive. Kasper has had recent solo shows at David Lewis in New York, NY, Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, Portland, OR and the AND Collection, Bolzano, Italy. Her work was featured in the 2012 Whitney Biennial.

