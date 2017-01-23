Children’s Fund Provides Toys to Vulnerable Children for the 28th Year
CELEBRATION OF GIVING TOY DRIVE A SUCCESS
SAN BERNARDINO, Ca – Children’s Fund, a nonprofit serving vulnerable children in San Bernardino County since 1986, has wrapped up the 28th Annual Celebration of Giving campaign and the results are better than ever before.
Over 30,300 gifts were collected, inventoried and distributed this holiday season to foster youth and other vulnerable children throughout San Bernardino County. Every year the campaign has grown—last year 30,000 children were served.
“We’ve been able to expand this valuable program through our many partners and generous donors,” said Stacy Iverson, President & CEO of Children’s Fund. “Without this vital community support, many children would go without a toy to celebrate the season.”
Iverson explains that a toy during the holidays is more than just a gift to open on Christmas morning. It represents the belief that every child is worthy of our care and support. It sends them the message that they are valued and gives them the confidence to continue on with hope for the future.
Teenagers are often difficult to purchase gifts for, so this year foster children ages 12- to 18-years old received a $25 gift card instead of a toy. Many organizations and individuals donated cash to enable Children’s Fund to supply the nearly $40,000 needed.
If you would like to receive information about how you or your organization can get involved in our next Celebration of Giving campaign, please contact us at 909.379.0000.
Founded in 1986, Children’s Fund is a nonprofit whose mission is giving our vulnerable children support, opportunity and hope by breaking destructive cycles through community partnerships. Since its inception, Children’s Fund has served more than 1.4 million children. For more information on Children’s Fund or to learn how you can give a child hope for brighter tomorrows, go to www.childrensfundonline.org or call 909.379.0000.
The Gruner Story
Photo at the top of the page, Gruner boys and their “Red Sack of gifts.”
This time of year there are many families who find themselves in a hardship or simply cannot provide their loved ones with holiday gifts. The Gruner family wanted to change that, with the help of Children’s Fund, they decided to adopt a family going through a challenging time and share with them a little holiday joy!
The Gruner’s children were eager to help too. They decided to sell and deliver poinsettias to their Redlands community. The money raised would be used to purchase holiday gifts for the family they were adopting.
On Friday, December 16th, they delivered large red sacks filled with holiday gifts for the Martinez family at the Children’s Fund office. The family was overwhelmed by the generosity of the Gruner’s, they couldn’t believe that all these gifts were for them!
The look on the Martinez children’s faces were priceless, their excitement grew after they opened each gift! The room quickly filled with tears of joy and love beyond belief. The act of kindness will forever live in the hearts of both families. Thank you Gruner’s for your immense generosity this holiday season.