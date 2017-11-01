Nissan San Bernardino Bought By Larry Miller Dealerships

San Bernardino, CA – Larry H. Miller Dealerships announced today that it has acquired Nissan San Bernardino, marking the group’s second acquisition in Southern California in 2017.

The dealership, located at 735 West Showcase Drive South in San Bernardino, will be renamed Larry H. Miller Nissan San Bernardino.

“This dealership fits well with our current footprint in the market and allows us to continue to build upon our portfolio in the Southern California area,” said Dean Fitzpatrick, president, Larry H. Miller Dealerships. “Nissan San Bernardino is a well-run store with a strong employee culture and community connection. We look forward to welcoming those employees into our organization and continuing our vision to be the best place in town to work and the best place in town to do business.”

Larry H. Miller Dealerships aims to retain current employees of the dealerships it acquires, and has training programs in place to invest in their growth and help them be successful.

The dealership group first entered the Southern California market in August 2014 with the purchase of Larry H. Miller Toyota Corona, followed by Larry H. Miller Nissan Corona in February 2017. With the addition of Nissan San Bernardino, the group now employs more than 300 individuals at three dealerships in the state.

Larry H. Miller began his career with a single automotive dealership in Murray, Utah, in 1979. Now the 10th largest dealership group in the country according to Automotive News, the group operates 62 dealership locations under 20 different automotive brands in seven western states.

Larry H. Miller Dealerships is dedicated to giving back in the communities where it conducts business. Through Larry H. Miller Charities, the dealerships focus their united service and corporate giving on women and children’s issues, with an emphasis on health and education. Since 2014, more than $60,000 has been donated to qualified nonprofit organization in the Inland Empire area. For more information on how the group is enriching lives, visit: LHMAuto.com/community.