Supervisor Ramos Hosts Rail to Redlands Meeting Nov. 6th.

Redlands, CA – Supervisor James Ramos will convene a Rail to Redlands Working Group meeting to provide an update on the Redlands Passenger Rail Project. The meeting is open to the general public and will be held on Monday, November 6th, 2017 in the Redlands Room, Armacost Library at the University of Redlands located at 1200 East Colton Avenue, Redlands, CA 92373 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“The Rail to Redlands Working Group was formed to keep the public updated on developments with the Redlands Passenger Rail Project and to encourage stakeholders to remain engaged throughout the entire process of the project,” stated Supervisor James Ramos, who was responsible for the creation of the working group in 2013. “We are excited to share the latest updates to this project with the everyone at the upcoming meeting.”

Since the last meeting, significant progress has been made with the Redlands Passenger Rail Project. This is a great opportunity to receive an update from San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) staff on the latest development with the project as well as receive information from Mayor/Judge Pat Morris (retired) and Jordan Henk on the University of Redlands South Campus development.

More information on the Rail to Redlands Working Group can be found at www.railtoredlands.org.