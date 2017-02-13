Ontario City Library Presents 7th Annual Teen Book Fest

Ontario, CA – On Saturday, March 25, at 9:30 AM the Ontario City Library will host the 7th annual Teen Book Fest, where teens and books meet, at Colony High Branch Library & Colony High School. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet 15 of today’s best young adult authors through a series of keynote presentations, breakout sessions and more. The event will kick off with three keynote speakers and continue into the afternoon with multiple author panels.

Keynotes will feature critically acclaimed authors Elana K. Arnold (“Infandous”), Julie Buxbaum (“Tell Me Three Things”) and E. Katherine Kottaras (The Best Possible Answer). Martina Boone, Jessica Brody, Charlotte Huang, Jessica Love, Gretchen McNeil, Cindy Pon, Robin Reul, Romina Russell, Sara E. Santana, Ann Stampler, K.M. Walton and Mary Weber are among the featured authors that will be participating in this event. A book signing will take place at 3:15 PM. Books will be available for purchase through Once Upon a Time book store and the Friends of the Ontario City Library.

The event will take place in the Colony High Auditorium on the campus of Colony High School located at 3850 E. Riverside Drive. Doors open at 9:00 AM. This program is free to all ages. For more information please call (909) 395-2225 or visit www.ontariotbf.org.