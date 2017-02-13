Skip to main content

CBU Lancers Results for the Week

By
-
0
6
CBU Swimmer Robert Griffith, photo by Jacob Gonzalez

Women’s Basketball – Feeling 22

2/11/2017 | Box Score | With the chance to set a new program record for longest winning streak on the line Saturday night, No. 6-ranked California Baptist University answered the call and came out on fire for an 85-68 win over Dixie State.

Women’s Swimming and Diving – Lancers Win Fourth-Straight RMAC Title

2/11/2017 |  Projections were for a close meet, but California Baptist University blew those out of the water on day one of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships and finished off the meet with a 271-point win on Saturday.

Men’s Volleyball: CBU Rallies Against Rainbow Warriors

2/11/2017 | Box Score | RIVERSIDE, Calif.In a return to Mountain Pacific Sports Federation play, California Baptist University came out to play and rallied late against fifth-ranked University of Hawaii on Saturday. Despite the efforts, Hawaii pulled out a 25-13, 25-17, 25-19 win over the Lancers in the Van Dyne Gym.

Men’s Basketball: Diouf Named Defender of the Week

2/13/2017 | RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Coming off an outstanding defensive performance at Dixie State on Saturday, No. 8-ranked California Baptist University’s Kalidou Diouf was named the PacWest Defender of the Week, announced Monday.

Baseball  – CBU Puts It All Together Against Toros

2/11/2017 | Box Score | RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Continuing its three-game series with Cal State Dominguez Hills, eighth-ranked California Baptist University got a balanced-team effort, which resulted in another victory on a 9-4 score at Totman Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Men’s Basketball – Fit for a King

2/11/2017 | Box Score | ST. GEORGE, Utah – The last time California Baptist University and Dixie State squared off, it came down to the wire. Saturday night in Utah, the eighth-ranked Lancers were eager to not let it get that close and powered through to a 70-59 victory over the Trailblazers.

CBU Lancers

The Inland Empire's business and community website.

Related News

City of Ontario CA

Ontario City Library Presents 7th Annual Teen Book Fest

San Bernardino County Logo

Mojave Youth Program: In its 10th year and going strong

Computer Screens Big Bear

Big Bear: Learn about “Ransomeware”

Riverside County Sheriff Header

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Citizens Academy

Redlands: Forum on Green Investing

Riverside Public Utilities

Riverside Board of Public Utilities to Discuss Economic Impact Study & Utility Strategic Plan