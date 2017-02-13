CBU Lancers Results for the Week
Women’s Basketball – Feeling 22
2/11/2017 | Box Score | With the chance to set a new program record for longest winning streak on the line Saturday night, No. 6-ranked California Baptist University answered the call and came out on fire for an 85-68 win over Dixie State.
Women’s Swimming and Diving – Lancers Win Fourth-Straight RMAC Title
2/11/2017 | Projections were for a close meet, but California Baptist University blew those out of the water on day one of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships and finished off the meet with a 271-point win on Saturday.
Men’s Volleyball: CBU Rallies Against Rainbow Warriors
2/11/2017 | Box Score | RIVERSIDE, Calif. – In a return to Mountain Pacific Sports Federation play, California Baptist University came out to play and rallied late against fifth-ranked University of Hawaii on Saturday. Despite the efforts, Hawaii pulled out a 25-13, 25-17, 25-19 win over the Lancers in the Van Dyne Gym.
Men’s Basketball: Diouf Named Defender of the Week
2/13/2017 | RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Coming off an outstanding defensive performance at Dixie State on Saturday, No. 8-ranked California Baptist University’s Kalidou Diouf was named the PacWest Defender of the Week, announced Monday.
Baseball – CBU Puts It All Together Against Toros
2/11/2017 | Box Score | RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Continuing its three-game series with Cal State Dominguez Hills, eighth-ranked California Baptist University got a balanced-team effort, which resulted in another victory on a 9-4 score at Totman Stadium Saturday afternoon.
Men’s Basketball – Fit for a King
2/11/2017 | Box Score | ST. GEORGE, Utah – The last time California Baptist University and Dixie State squared off, it came down to the wire. Saturday night in Utah, the eighth-ranked Lancers were eager to not let it get that close and powered through to a 70-59 victory over the Trailblazers.