CBU Lancers Results for the Week

2/11/2017 | Box Score | RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Continuing its three-game series with Cal State Dominguez Hills, eighth-ranked California Baptist University got a balanced-team effort, which resulted in another victory on a 9-4 score at Totman Stadium Saturday afternoon.

2/11/2017 | Box Score | ST. GEORGE, Utah – The last time California Baptist University and Dixie State squared off, it came down to the wire. Saturday night in Utah, the eighth-ranked Lancers were eager to not let it get that close and powered through to a 70-59 victory over the Trailblazers.