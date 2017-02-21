Ontario: Four-Building Office Campus Sells for $78 Million

NGKF Capital Markets Completes $78.5 Million Sale of Four-Building Office Campus in Ontario, CA

Ontario, CA — NGKF Capital Markets has completed the $78.5 million sale of Empire Towers I-IV, a four-building, 400,976-square-foot office campus in Ontario, CA. Located at 3633 and 4141 Inland Empire Blvd., and 3800 and 4200 Concours, the Class A property includes one nine-story building and three three-story buildings situated on 19.43 acres.

NGKF Capital Markets’ President, West Coast Capital Markets Kevin Shannon, Executive Managing Director, Ken White, Managing Director Michael Moore, and Senior Managing Director Brunson Howard, represented the seller, a joint venture between CIP Real Estate and Guggenheim Partners. The buyer, Inland Empire-based MGR Services was self-represented. David Milestone and Brett Green of NGKF Capital Markets secured the financing on behalf of MGR Services.

The property is 88 percent leased to a diverse, multi-tenant rent roll including Liberty Mutual, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Merrill Lynch, and Allstate, among others.

“Empire Towers I-IV is an institutional quality asset that has been well-managed and maintained by the seller,” said Shannon. “It is within the Inland Empire region which has benefitted from an office market that has been recovering recently which has led to a vacancy rate of about 10 percent for Class A product. Additionally, it provided the buyer with the opportunity to own a large office campus in an irreplaceable, amenity-rich and freeway-adjacent location.”

Built in 1991 to 2005, the seller substantially renovated the common areas of the property from 2014 to 2016. Empire Towers I-IV offers open, contemporary tenant spaces with modern finishes, efficient floor plates, and 10’ to 12’ ceiling heights. It provides immediate access to the 10, 15 and 210 freeways as well as the Ontario International Airport.

