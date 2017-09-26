Palm Springs Real Estate Firm Merge With Americana Holdings

Palm Springs, CA – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties in Palm Springs is now a part of the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world. Americana Holdings, which operates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in Nevada, Arizona and California, now has 27 offices with 2,700 real estate sales executives throughout the three states.

Founded by Louise and Hank Hampton in 1981, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties has nearly 150 real estate sales executives, brokers and employees with offices in Palm Springs, Palm Desert and La Quinta serving the greater Coachella Valley. Louise Hampton is one of Palm Springs’ top-selling real estate executives and has sold some of the finest homes in the area.

“We’re very excited about this move to be a part of a larger Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices company,” said Louise Hampton. “Building this company has been our passion, and we’re looking forward to providing our teams with increased support and opportunities with our new leadership.”

Americana Holdings also operates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties offices in Anaheim Hills, Brea, Rancho Cucamonga and Yorba Linda. The company began operating in Nevada in 1979 and has since grown to become the company’s largest independent franchise with a combined $3.7 billion in sales in 2016.

“We are thrilled at the opportunity to take a leading company and help move it forward,” said Mark Stark, CEO. “With our technological and marketing capacities, we will work to increase opportunities for our sales executives in Palm Springs and its surrounding cities. Our larger platform provides them with unlimited resources to market their properties on both a local and international platform. These are just some of many ways our teams are able to sell their clients’ homes for a higher average price and more quickly than other homes sell.”

The Louise Hampton team is one of Palm Springs’ all-time top selling real estate teams. “Louise is an icon in Palm Springs real estate,” said Gordon Miles, president and COO of Americana Holdings. “She actually taught me real estate when I was first starting my real estate career. She has been an inspiration and mentor to so many throughout her years in business. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with her again and look forward to helping her company continue their growth.”

Hampton has represented some of the area’s quintessential homes and owners. Among her iconic home sales was the 1930’s era Zanuck estate, located in the Movie Colony, last year for $4.99 million.

The company’s offices are located at 2905 Tahquitz Canyon Way in Palm Springs, 73-700 El Paseo in Palm Desert and 78555 Highway 111 in La Quinta. For more information, visit www.bhhscaproperties.com or call 760-323-5000.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, operated by Americana Holdings, operates offices in Anaheim Hills, Brea, La Quinta, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Rancho Cucamonga and Yorba Linda.

Americana Holdings also operates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties with 27 offices and 2,700 real estate sales executives throughout the three states. It is the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world and sold more than $3.7 billion in real estate in 2016.

In 2016, Fortune magazine named Berkshire Hathaway the fourth most admired brand in the world. And in 2014, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices was named “Real Estate Agency Brand of the Year” by consumers in the 26th annual Harris Poll EquiTrend® study of the largest real estate networks. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has 54,000 agents in 1,600 offices around the world.