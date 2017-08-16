Pieology Pizzeria Celebrates Grand Opening in Rialto

Award-Winning Franchise to Give Away Free Custom Pies to First Visitors in Rialto

Rialto, CA – Pieology, the creator of personally-inspired pizzas, announces the opening of its newest location at 1420 South Riverside Avenue, Suite 8B, in Rialto, CA.

Join the local Rialto community as it officially welcomes Pieology to the neighborhood on Friday, August 18.

Leading up to Friday’s Grand Opening, the store will be offering free handcrafted pizzas to the first 150 guests with the purchase of a drink during the lunch and dinner training sessions on August 16 and 17. Lucky diners can stop by between 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday for a complimentary pie and sneak peek at the award-winning franchise’s newest location. Boasting a variety of menu options as well as the ability to create your own personalized pie, Pieology delivers limitless pizza combinations, all of which are stone oven fired in six minutes or less.*

The fast-casual pizza restaurant is excited to bring its newest location to Rialto as it continues to grow its community of Pieology lovers. What began here in California as a promise to deliver creative and delicious personally-inspired pizzas has grown into a nationwide family of restaurants that is excited to bring that same quality experience to the Rialto community.

Award-winning Pieology has been dishing out delicious hand-crafted pizzas since 2011, growing from a simple idea to bring creativity back to pizza that now encompasses over 100 stores across the nation. In addition to Pieology’s original thin crust and new PieRise* thick crust pizzas, guests can make custom salads and enjoy beer and Sangria options. Even dairy-free diners can rejoice, as this location will offer Daiya Vegan Mozzarella Cheese. With all of these delicious offerings available for dine-in, carry out, and online ordering, Pieology truly offers something for everyone.

Pieology Rialto will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Guests can stay up to date on the latest offerings and get special access to deals by joining Pie Life, Pieology’s community of friends and flavor pioneers. To learn more about Pieology, visit www.pieology.com or find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

*PieRise may take slightly longer depending on location

About Pieology Pizzeria

Using only the freshest ingredients along with signature sauces and crusts, award-winning Pieology offers hand-crafted, personally-inspired pizzas in unlimited flavor combinations that are stone oven fired in six minutes or less. Founded in 2011, Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America’s most craveable food into an affordable and interactive experience. Pieology’s mission is to inspire individual creativity in a positive atmosphere where guests can gather with family and friends, while enjoying their delicious pizza creations. Along with providing great food and a memorable dining experience, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pie at a time. For more information, visit www.pieology.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.