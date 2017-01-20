Renowned Inland Empire Real Estate Expert Bruce Norris Is Forecasting “Surprise Endings” For California Real Estate

Riverside, CA – Bruce Norris, President of The Norris Group, one of the leading hard money lenders in California, has earned a solid track record of long-term California real estate forecasting. His latest findings will be released on Saturday, February 4 at the Riverside Convention Center in Downtown Riverside, CA, as he presents “2% Interest, $40 Trillion in Debt, and Other Surprise Endings.”

“The California real estate investor community is rightfully concerned. Prices have leveled and decreased in some geographic regions, several areas have blown through past-peak prices, and many are worried how state and national leaders will balance growth with rising deficits on the backs of life-time low interest rates and dismal GDP growth.” — Bruce Norris

At some point, Norris thinks that the kicking-the-can-down-the-road approach will have to end as Baby Boomers retire to the tune of 10,000 per day. Broken systems will eventually crack unless addressed. All of which can have significant impacts on retirees as well as real estate at large. And that’s just one of the issues he will raise and explore in the new report which expects to attract over 400 real estate investors, brokers, appraisers, and mortgage professionals.

Bruce started forecasting almost 20 years ago with the release of his first report, “The California Comeback” in 1997. In the report, he predicted over the following eight years that California would see the median price double in California and do even better if interest rates fell below 10%.

Many scoffed at the findings that ultimately came true. Even fewer believed his forecast in his 2006 follow-up report, “The California Crash,” which predicted a 3,000% increase in foreclosures and a steep price drop in California real estate, were remotely plausible.

Norris does not mince words when discussing aspects of his report. “By the time we present this seminar in February, I will have sold the majority of what I had owned in California. We’ll discuss where I went and why,” he said. “There are decisions that must be made in the next few years or the trajectory of debt will be irreversible. I’m not convinced that the tough decisions will be made, so we will play several scenarios out eight years and see where we land. To me, that will have everything to do with where it will be safe and profitable to put money.”

Investors are encouraged to sign up for the upcoming Norris Group seminar, Saturday, February 4, 2017, 7am – 5pm, at the Riverside Convention Center.

ABOUT BRUCE NORRIS AND THE NORRIS GROUP

Bruce Norris is an active investor, hard money lender, and real estate educator with over 30 years experience. Bruce has been involved in more than 2,000 real estate transactions as a buyer, seller, builder, and money partner. He speaks and debates nationally and has been a guest speaker at the Mortgage Bankers Association, REOMAC, Inman, HousingWire, California Association of Realtors, California Builders Industry Association, California Mortgage Association, the Real Estate Research Council, and several local and national investment clubs, associations, and service clubs. He has met with local and national government officials including FHA and Fannie Mae to discuss market solutions and market insights.

The Norris Group has been part of the California real estate investor community for almost 20 years, providing award-winning resources as well as private money lending specifically built for flippers, landlords, and builders.