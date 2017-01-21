Skip to main content
  • Home
  • Community
  • The Inland Empire African American Village Summit Returns to Riverside County

The Inland Empire African American Village Summit Returns to Riverside County

By
-
0
4
IE African American Village Summit

Riverside, CA –  The Inland Empire African American Village Summit returns again this year for an impactful discussion about the direction of our youth. This summit will take place on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2017 from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mount Rubidoux SDA Church, located at 5320 Victoria Avenue, Riverside, Calif. 92506.

The Inland Empire African American Village Summit will consist of various workshops in different topics including:

  • Education Discipline Policies
  • Economic Empowerment
  • Literacy
  • Political Action

“The village this year has exceeded our expectations in establishing and reconnecting the networks needed to assure that our village is strong and driven by purpose and love,” said NAACP Riverside Branch First Vice President Dr. Regina Patton-Stell.

The Inland Empire African American Village Summit is sponsored by: NAACP Riverside Branch #1059, 100 Black Men of the Inland Empire Inc., C.O.P.E., Riverside County Black Chamber of Commerce, Alpha Phi Alpha, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

This event is free and open to the public. Don’t miss this powerful summit! Please register at: http://villagesummit.eventbrite.com.

About NAACP Riverside Branch www.naacp-riverside.org
The mission of the NAACP is to advocate for political, education, social and economic equality of rights for all citizens, as well as eradicate racial injustice. The NAACP-Riverside Branch has been fulfilling this mission serving the community for over 70 years.

Inland Empire Youth News

The Inland Empire's business and community website.

Related News

Bruce Norris, The Norris Group

Renowned Inland Empire Real Estate Expert Bruce Norris Is Forecasting “Surprise Endings” For California Real Estate

California State University San Bernardino

Crony Capitalism and Corruption Focus of Next CSUSB Lecture Series

Riverside’s HART Team Rescues Horse

San Bernardino County Logo

San Bernardino County CEO Greg Devereaux to Retire

Boys and Girls Club Award Winner Tom Capola

Tom Caporale of Chino Named a 2017 Big of the Year by Big Brothers Big Sisters

PRSA-Inland Empire - Polaris

The Changing Media Landscape through the Eyes of an Inland Empire Institution, Jan. 25, 2017