The Inland Empire African American Village Summit Returns to Riverside County

Riverside, CA – The Inland Empire African American Village Summit returns again this year for an impactful discussion about the direction of our youth. This summit will take place on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2017 from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mount Rubidoux SDA Church, located at 5320 Victoria Avenue, Riverside, Calif. 92506.

The Inland Empire African American Village Summit will consist of various workshops in different topics including:

Education Discipline Policies

Economic Empowerment

Literacy

Political Action

“The village this year has exceeded our expectations in establishing and reconnecting the networks needed to assure that our village is strong and driven by purpose and love,” said NAACP Riverside Branch First Vice President Dr. Regina Patton-Stell.

The Inland Empire African American Village Summit is sponsored by: NAACP Riverside Branch #1059, 100 Black Men of the Inland Empire Inc., C.O.P.E., Riverside County Black Chamber of Commerce, Alpha Phi Alpha, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

This event is free and open to the public. Don’t miss this powerful summit! Please register at: http://villagesummit.eventbrite.com.

About NAACP Riverside Branch www.naacp-riverside.org

The mission of the NAACP is to advocate for political, education, social and economic equality of rights for all citizens, as well as eradicate racial injustice. The NAACP-Riverside Branch has been fulfilling this mission serving the community for over 70 years.