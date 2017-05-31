Inland Health Professions Coalition helps Rialto Students “Get Psyched” about Mental Health Careers

Rialto, CA – The Inland Health Professions Coalition (IHPC) is partnering with the San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health to offer a free Get Psyched workshop to Rialto High School students at Rialto Alternative Education on June 6 -8 from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

Get Psyched provides a broad introduction of mental health careers and illnesses, examining stigmas, and common misconceptions. Students will develop a better understanding of what it means to live with illnesses such as schizophrenia, depression, and bipolar disorder through videos, interactive simulations, and role play. The Shaken Tree documentary will be featured along with a unique exercise where students put on headphones and “hear voices” while attempting to complete tasks.

The workshop is facilitated by Sue Abito, Volunteer Services Coordinator for the San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health, who has been spearheading the Get Psyched workshop for several years now. Social workers, marriage and family therapists, psychiatrists, nurses, and peer-to-peer facilitators will provide career perspectives and educational guidance and highlight the needs of the Inland Empire.

Rialto Alternative (Adult) Education is located at 324 N. Palm Avenue, Rialto, CA 92376. Students must be enrolled at a school in Rialto USD and attend all three days to receive their certificate of completion. Online registration is available at www.inlandcoalition.org/events Lunch is included.

About IHPC