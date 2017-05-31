Big Bear: Cyber Security Author Jim McFarlin to Speak June 13th

Big Bear, CA – The Big Bear Computer Club will have their General Meeting on June 13, 2017 at the Bear Valley Senior Center, 42651 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake, CA. The meeting starts at 1:30 pm until 3:30 pm.

Join internet security authority, popular national speaker and author of the acclaimed cyber thriller, “Aftershock: A Novel” Jim McFarlin to learn how you can protect yourself against the rising tide of online scams/frauds and schemes which threaten our personal identities, credit and banking accounts. You are a target and only you can protect yourself. Jim will show how you can stop the cyber criminals before they even start.

The benefits of our always-connected digital world comes with a price – a dark side of the internet where those who wish to exploit us for personal enrichment. Information is valuable. You have it and the criminals want it. The police cannot help you; virus protections and email scans are necessary but do only a part of the job.

For further information you may contact Yomar Cleary President, at ycleary@charter.net or call her at (909) 214.6990. Visit their website by going to www.bigbearcc.org and get the latest information. Prospective Computer Club members are invited to attend as our guests.