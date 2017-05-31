Fontana: Free Youth Summer Food Program

Fontana, Calif.– The City of Fontana is continuing its partnership with the Fontana Unified School Food Services this summer to provide lunches and snacks to youth, 18 years and younger, through the Free Youth Summer Food Program. The program will run from Tuesday, May 30, 2017 through Friday, July 28, 2017. Dates and times vary at each of the participating sites. The attached flyer does not include a full list of participating sites. Please see full list below:

May 30, 2017 – July 21, 2017

Redwood Elementary at 11:00 a.m.: 8570 Redwood Avenue

Beech Elementary School at 11:00 a.m.: 9206 Beech Avenue

Lewis Library at 11:00 a.m.: 8437 Sierra Avenue (Monday, Thursday, Friday)

Jack Bulik Park at 11:00 a.m.: 16581 Filbert Street

Bill Martin Park at 11:00 a.m.: 7881 Juniper Avenue

Boys & Girls Club at 12:00 p.m.: 7723 Almeria Avenue

Seville Park at 12:00 p.m.: 16669 Seville Avenue

Southridge Park at 11:00 a.m.: 14501 Live Oak Avenue

North Tamarind Park at 11:00 a.m.: 8025 Tamarind Avenue

Martin Tudor Jurupa Hills Regional Park at 11:00 a.m.: 11925 Sierra Avenue

Veterans Park at 11:00 a.m.: 17255 Merrill Avenue *

Avenue Miller Park at 11:00 a.m.: 17004 Arrow Boulevard

Ceres Way Apartments at 11:00 a.m.: 16424 Ceres Avenue

May 30, 2017 – July 28, 2017

Fontana Park Aquatic Center at 11:00 a.m.: 15610 Summit Avenue

June 1, 2017 – June 4, 2017

Veterans Park West at 11:00 a.m.: 9055 Mango Avenue *(Food will be served from this location during Fontana Days Festival)

June 5, 2017-June 30, 2017

A.B. Miller High School at 10:15 a.m.: 6821 Oleander Avenue

Fontana High School at 10:45 a.m.: 9453 Citrus Avenue

Jurupa Hills High School at 10:15 a.m.: 10700 Oleander Avenue

Kaiser High School at 10:00 a.m.: 11155 Almond Avenue

Summit High School at 10:15 a.m.: 15551 Summit Avenue

Primrose Elementary at 10:45 a.m.: 751 N. Maple Avenue, Rialto

There will be no service on the Fourth of July Holiday. For schedule details or for more information about the Free Summer Food Program visit Recreation.Fontana.org or call (909) 349-6900.