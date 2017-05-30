Students Get Inside Look at Emergency Careers

Inland Health Professions Coalition gives Rialto Students Inside Look at Emergency Careers

Rialto, CA – Rialto Unified School District students are promised non-stop action during the 911 Emergency Careers Boot Camp to be held on June 12th – 15th from 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM at Rialto Alternative Education. This free, 4-day workshop, provided by the Inland Health Professions Coalition (IHPC), gives students a chance to be a part of the action while learning about the various careers in emergency medicine. The Rialto Fire and Police Departments will display their emergency vehicles while American Medical Response (AMR) will offer ambulance tours and provide CPR certification at no cost!

Featured guest speakers include Dr. Anthony Choi from Atlas Health Clinic, who provides medical expert witness testimony in court cases involving motor vehicle collisions, and Lisa Comnick, an EMS firefighter and paramedic who will give hands-on training on using c-spine collars, correct body rolling, and EMS backboards.

This free boot camp fills up every year and registration ends soon! Rialto USD students can reserve their spot at www.inlandcoalition.org/events Lunch is provided and CPR certification will be given to those who complete the boot camp.

About IHPC