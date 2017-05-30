City of Ontario’s 2017 National Night Out

Ontario, CA – Ontario’s Mayor and City Council invite members of the community to attend the kick-off meeting for this year’s National Night Out event. The meeting is scheduled at 6:30 PM on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 and will be held in the Community Room of the Ontario Police Department Headquarters located at 2500 S. Archibald Avenue. Attendees will receive planning and participation information regarding this year’s Ontario’s National Night Out scheduled for Tuesday, August 1, 2017, as well as information on the City of Ontario’s Neighborhood Watch Program.

During Ontario’s National Night Out event, residents, local businesses and visitors are invited to gather with first responders and public service providers to promote crime prevention awareness, public safety, and neighborhood unity. For the past decade, the City of Ontario has consistently received national recognition for participation in National Night Out. This year’s event promises to be another award winning celebration with block parties throughout the City representing the City’s diverse communities.

Those interested in hosting a neighborhood block party are asked to register their event with the Ontario Police Department Crime Prevention Unit by Monday, July 3 at 5 PM. Neighborhood event hosts will be eligible to receive National Night Out promotional materials and have special guests attend their block parties. In addition, there are opportunities to support this year’s event through corporate sponsorships and donations.

For additional information, please contact the Ontario Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit at (909) 395-2939.