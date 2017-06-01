Tec-Refresh Launches Southern California Security Operations Center

ONTARIO, CA – Tec-Refresh, a nationwide provider of IT infrastructure, cyber security, data and networking solutions and support services, announced today the opening of its Security Operations Center (SOC) in Southern California.

The facility will conduct threat hunting and practice scanning in addition to the traditional monitoring and response services that are provided by typical offerings.

“We cater to the mid-tier enterprise market, and their need for robust services like this are growing fast,” said Efrem Gonzales, Founder and CEO of Tec-Refresh. “Standing up a SOC in Southern California allows us to cover not just the region, but also the country with a state-of-the-art center that will operate around the clock in support of our valued clients.”

The SOC is manned 24/7/365 by qualified, in-house staff that will perform the following services:

Real-time monitoring

Data flow analysis

Continuous active vulnerability scanning incident investigation, and response

Malware analysis

Proactive threat hunting

Alert analysis and triage

Firewall management

Network management

IDS/IPS management

Backup-as-a-service

Disaster recovery

Disaster-recovery-as-a-service

“Most important, though, is that our SOC teams will be performing active threat hunting and practice scanning on our clients’ networks,” said Miguel Martinez, Director and Lead Security Architect at Tec-Refresh. “It’s not enough to just watch activity logs anymore. Today’s cyber attackers are sophisticated and well financed. Our mission is to proactively and regularly evaluate how well defended our customers are in defending against threats.

About Tec-Refresh, Inc.

Tec-Refresh designs, delivers and supports technology solutions that become the foundation of its clients’ businesses. This includes network storage, cyber security, managed services, virtualization and data infrastructure solutions. The company is headquartered in Ontario, Calif., with technicians deployed across the U.S. to serve the needs of customers nationwide. More information is available at www.tec-refresh.com.