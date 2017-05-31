“Summer Bites & Beverages” at Montclair Place

Montclair Place will be hosting a “Summer Bites & Beverages” culinary event this weekend, June 3-4, to celebrate summer and the newly opened eateries at Moreno St. Market, a new 11,000-square-foot food hall with community-style seating. Lifestyle experts Kara Mickelson and JoAnn Cianciulli will demonstrate how to set up a fun beverage station at your next backyard barbecue and guests can enjoy tastes from Moreno St. Market eateries Panda Express, Pokeway and Stickhouse.

Moreno St. Market Culinary Event – June 3 and June 4

To celebrate summer and the newly opened eateries at Moreno St. Market, Montclair Place will be hosting a “Summer Bites & Beverages” culinary event with lifestyle expert Kara Mickelson on Saturday, June 3 and JoAnn Cianciulli on Sunday, June 4 from 2-4 p.m.

The lifestyle experts will be on hand to share entertaining tips and demonstrate how to set up a fun beverage station at your next backyard barbecue. Consumers can stop by to pick up a recipe and sample a delicious mocktail. The event will also feature tastes from Moreno St. Market eateries including:

2:00 – 3:00pm Panda Express

2:30 – 3:30pm Pokeway

3:00 – 4:00pm Stickhouse

SATURDAY – Kara Mickelson

A UCLA grad and former event planner, Kara Mickelson graduated with honors from the esteemed Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts. Chef Kara’s classical culinary training, paired with an artistic sensibility, is the perfect combination for a successful end product.

Website: www.styleddelicious.com

SUNDAY – JoAnn Cianciulli

Cook, food television producer, and author, JoAnn Cianciulli has become known as one of the food industry’s top insiders. A pioneer in her field, Cianciulli’s experience ranges from creating and producing old-school Food Network shows such as Food 911 with Tyler Florence, co-authoring cookbooks with world-renowned chefs like Michael Mina, serving as an industry expert on television shows including Bravo’s Top Chef Masters and most recently, as author of her own cookbooks, L.A.’s Original Farmers Market Cookbook and The MasterChef Cookbook.

Website: http://www.dirtydishesmedia.com/site/

Moreno St. Market, named for its iconic location on Moreno St. and Central Ave. at I-10, is where Montclair Place is introducing established and new food concepts, along with live culinary demonstrations. The new food hall features contemporary design elements and finishes with modern community-style seating areas designed for socializing and comfort (which can seat up to 420 patrons). Moreno St. Market is conveniently located in the center of the mall on the upper level and features a new escalator that provides easy access from the lower level shops.

Eateries at Moreno St. Market include Panda Express and Pokeway (now open), Stickhouse (opening this week), along with Noodle World and Boba World (opening in mid-June). The food hall will include seven eateries and two full-service restaurants when fully completed, including Crazy Crab, which will be the first full-service restaurant to open in early Fall 2017. Additional eateries will be introduced throughout the year.