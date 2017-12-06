Comic Con Revolution – May 19 & 20th 2018 in Ontario

Saturday May 19 & Sunday May 20, 2018 At The Ontario Convention Center in Ontario California – Tickets on Sale Now

Ontario, CA – Comic Con Revolution (CCR) returns to Ontario, California for its second year and will be twice as large as year. Double the square footage, more exhibitors, more vendors and even more guests. CCR will be held on May 19 & 20, 2018 at the Ontario Convention Center and will feature two full days of programming.

Top Talent Currently Scheduled To Appear

The initial guest list boasts some of the most incredible talent in the industry including Jason Aaron (X-Men, Star Wars), Sandy King Carpenter (Film Producer & Comic Writer), Ming Chen (AMCs Comic Book Men), David Lafuente (Archer & Armstrong), Dustin Nguyen (Descender), Stan Sakai (Usagi Yojimbo), Cat Staggs (Wonder Woman), Timothy Zahn (Star Wars Novelist). Many more additional announcements will be made before Comic Con Revolution opens its doors for year two.

Related News

“We’ve been hard at work reaching out to exciting and talented creators over the last few months,” commented ACE Co-Founder Mike Scigliano. “As each one confirms their participation the first thing we think about is how our attendees will react to the news.”

Not satisfied with just growing exhibit hall and the guest list, Comic Con Revolution will now play host to two days of programming full of panels and events for the entire family. They’ll also be producing the second annual Cosplay Revolution Costume Contest hosted by Ming Chen with the winners receiving one of the most unique awards ever. The ultimate goal is to create a full weekend experience.

“We were overwhelmed with the support and love that Ontario and the entire Inland Empire showed Comic Con Revolution last May,” said ACE Co-Founder Drew Seldin. “It’s driven us to produce a bigger and better experience for 2018.”

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting the Comic Con Revolution website http://www.comicconrevolution.com/ontario/.

Also available are exclusive logo enamel pins, pint glasses and tees.

Like and follow our social media feeds:

About Comic Con Revolution

Comic Con Revolution was founded on very simple principles. We are excited to celebrate comics and the creative arts. At the absolute core of what we do are the creators themselves. The people who create the comics, games, toys, film, movies and more that we all love. Without their tireless dedication to creating the fantastic worlds we all get lost in, events like Comic Con Revolution would not be possible. We strive to create the best possible experience for attendees, exhibitors and guests alike. Our team of event industry veterans are dedicated to working hard to create that experience for each of you.

About Atomic Crush Events

Atomic Crush Events is an event consultation and management company that was founded on experience and innovation. Bringing together expertise in event management, marketing, sales and business development to create a unique team that can analyze and identify the best course of action when developing a live event. Our philosophy is simple – create the best experience possible for attendees, exhibitors and guests alike.

More information is available at www.atomiccrushevents.com