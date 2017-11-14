Grand Opening: New Norco Stater Bros Supermarket

New location replaces existing supermarket on River Road in Norco and showcases Stater Bros.’ new supermarket format

Norco, CA – Stater Bros. is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Company’s newest supermarket in Norco showcasing Stater Bros.’ updated format and additional features to enhance the shopping experience of the Company’s longtime and valued Norco customers.

The new supermarket is located at 2430 River Road in the Norco Village Shopping Center, developed by Lewis Retail Centers. To celebrate the grand opening, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 8:00 a.m., and the store will officially open for business immediately following the festivities. After Wednesday, the store will be open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and will be led by Store Manager Aaron Ryan, who has 24 years of service with the Company.

This new site will replace a smaller Stater Bros. supermarket located at 1999 River Road, which will close at 9:00 p.m. on November 14, 2017. At 45,712 sq. ft., the new store will be approximately 45% larger than the existing River Road location and bring an additional 100 union jobs to the area. Once open, Stater Bros. “Family” members employed at the current River Road location will transition to the new site.

“This new supermarket demonstrates Stater Bros. ongoing commitment to the Norco community we’ve served since 1971,” stated Pete Van Helden, President and CEO of Stater Bros. Markets. “Throughout the years, our Norco customers have been amongst our most loyal and we are thrilled with the wide variety of services and new product offerings that we’re bringing to their community,” Van Helden further added.

The supermarket will feature:

Full Service Fresh Meat Department with Stater Bros. famous certified Meat Cutters ready to serve you

Full Service Fresh Seafood Department with friendly seafood experts to assist with selection

FujiSan Handcrafted Sushi made in-house daily

Full Service Deli including Cleo & Leo exclusive recipe and always fresh hand-breaded fried chicken, specialty sandwiches and wraps in addition to a full line of prepared party trays

Full Service Hot Bakery with a full selection of Artisan breads and rolls, specialty single serve desserts, Cleo and Leo line of classic cakes and in-house cake decorators to assist with all special occasion needs

Relaxing Seating Area with USB charging outlets and access to free Wi-Fi

Floral Department for that special gift of fresh flowers, plants or floral arrangements

Garden Fresh Produce Department featuring more than 1,000 items with expanded organic selections and fruit cut fresh daily

Energy-efficient LED lighting in addition to glass doors on refrigerated cases to reduce energy consumption

The parking lot will host a horse corral to accommodate Norco’s equestrian community

To further celebrate the grand opening and to honor Stater Bros. long-standing tradition of giving back to the communities it serves, Stater Bros. Charities will present $30,000 in donations to local organizations that support hunger relief, children’s well-being, education, health, law enforcement, help for our Nation’s Veterans and active service members.

Stater Bros. was founded in 1936 in Yucaipa, California, and has grown steadily through the years to become the largest privately owned Supermarket Chain in Southern California and the largest private employer in both San Bernardino County and Riverside County. The Company currently operates 171 Supermarkets, and there are approximately 18,000 members of the Stater Bros. Supermarket Family. For more information, visit staterbros.com.