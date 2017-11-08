Spirit of the Entrepreneur Award Finalists, Winners Announced Nov. 14th

San Bernardino, CA – The Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship (IECE) at Cal State San Bernardino announced the finalists for this year’s Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards program. 27 entrepreneurs were selected from a pool of nearly 200 nominees. The 32 semi-finalists participated in a reception on September 28 sponsored by RP&B CPAs, where they interacted with the event judges.

The Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards Gala is November 14th, 2017.

Judging Characteristics

Innovation – Entrepreneurs and companies that have innovative products or services, use unique business practices or are constantly pushing the boundaries of their industry.

Leadership – Entrepreneurs who possess strong leadership skills that inspire their team to reach new levels of success.

Performance – Entrepreneurs and companies that have achieved significant financial performance as measured by growth, revenue, profitability and sustainability. Companies should have been in business at least 2 years and achieved a minimum annual revenue level of $400,000.

Character – Entrepreneurs who demonstrate personal integrity and values that have earned them respect from their team, their peers, industry and the greater community.

Entrepreneurial Mindset and Vision – Individuals who truly possess the entrepreneurial mindset and are constantly pushing to improve their businesses, always striving to advance their ventures and facilitate progress in the industries in which they work.

2017 Finalists