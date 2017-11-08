 Skip to main content
  Spirit of the Entrepreneur Award Finalists, Winners Announced Nov. 14th

Spirit of the Entrepreneur Award Finalists, Winners Announced Nov. 14th

Spirit of the Entrepreneur

San Bernardino, CA – The Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship (IECE) at Cal State San Bernardino announced the finalists for this year’s Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards program. 27 entrepreneurs were selected from a pool of nearly 200 nominees. The 32 semi-finalists participated in a reception on September 28 sponsored by RP&B CPAs, where they interacted with the event judges.

The Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards Gala is November 14th, 2017.

Judging Characteristics

Innovation – Entrepreneurs and companies that have innovative products or services, use unique business practices or are constantly pushing the boundaries of their industry.

Leadership – Entrepreneurs who possess strong leadership skills that inspire their team to reach new levels of success.

Performance – Entrepreneurs and companies that have achieved significant financial performance as measured by growth, revenue, profitability and sustainability. Companies should have been in business at least 2 years and achieved a minimum annual revenue level of $400,000.

Character – Entrepreneurs who demonstrate personal integrity and values that have earned them respect from their team, their peers, industry and the greater community.

Entrepreneurial Mindset and Vision – Individuals who truly possess the entrepreneurial mindset and are constantly pushing to improve their businesses, always striving to advance their ventures and facilitate progress in the industries in which they work.

2017 Finalists

General Entrepreneur

  • Craig Danley, Delta Pipeline Inc. – La Verne
  • Michael Fox, Fox Transportation – Rancho Cucamonga
  • C.C. Vest, Midpoint Bearing – Ontario
  • Alan Yu, Lollicup USA, Inc. – Chino

Eco Entrepreneur

  • Taylor Hale, Crown Paper Converting, Inc. – Ontario
  • Joe Castro, Greenpath Recovery – Colton
  • Roy Dann, Ruuhwa Dann & Associates, Inc. dba Cal Micro Recycling – Ontario

Healthcare Entrepreneur

  • Dr. Rahmi Mowjood and Dr. Kyle Smart, Cucamonga Valley Medical Group – Fontana
  • Jeffrey Bekendam, TEAM Physical Therapy – Rancho Cucamonga
  • Michael Rappaport, Total Wellness, Inc. DBA Marketplace Physical Therapy and Wellness Center – Riverside

Manufacturing

  • Mike Konrad, Aqueous Technologies – Corona
  • Cheryl Young & Jennifer Hall, Ejay Filtration, Inc. – Riverside
  • Loren Hanson & Dave Haffter, Fusion Sign and Design – Riverside
  • Kathy Bodor, Plastics Plus Technology – Redlands

Service-Based Entrepreneur

  • Christina Loza, Loza & Loza LLP – Upland
  • Leo Castaneda, Protech Staffing Services, Inc. – Riverside
  • Chet Hitt, Sunset Hills Family of Mortuaries – Apple Valley

Small/Emerging Enterprise

  • Joshua Kreitzer, Absurd Media Group, d.b.a Channel Bakers – Corona
  • Minerva Baral, Oke Poke, Inc. – Chino Hills
  • Brad Trevithick, The Goat & Vine, Inc. – Temecula

Social Entrepreneur

  • Cesar Navarrete, C.A.S.A. of San Bernardino County – Colton
  • Lowell King, Goodwill Southern California – San Bernardino
  • Frederick B. Axelrod, MD, MBA, LifeStream Blood Bank – San Bernardino
  • Clemente Mojica, Neighborhood Partnership Housing Services, Inc. – Rancho Cucamonga

 

Tickets for the Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards program are available HERE. The gala event includes a cocktail reception, dinner, entertainment and awards.

