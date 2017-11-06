NAACP-Riverside Branch to Honor War Heroes at its 47th Anderson Copeland Memorial Veterans Recognition Luncheon

th Anderson Copeland Memorial Veterans Recognition Luncheon will take place on Friday, November 10th at 11 a.m. (Veterans Day) at Mount Rubidoux Seventh Day Adventist Church located at 5320 Victoria Ave. in Riverside, Calif. RIVERSIDE, CALIF. – Each year, NAACP Riverside Branch hosts a luncheon on Veterans Day to recognize and honor our brave heroes of war. The 47Anderson Copeland Memorial Veterans Recognition Luncheon will take place on Friday, November 10at 11 a.m. (Veterans Day) at Mount Rubidoux Seventh Day Adventist Church located at 5320 Victoria Ave. in Riverside, Calif.