Big Bear Rotary Club Hosts Annual Senior Holiday Dinner for the 29th Year

Big Bear, CA – The Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake announces its 29th annual Senior Citizens’ Holiday Dinner to be held on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at the Salvation Army Pine Summit Conference Center in Big Bear Lake.

FREE tickets are available this year at two RE/MAX Big Bear offices, 42153 Big Bear Blvd. Big Bear Lake (909) 866-5062 and 41114 Big Bear Blvd. (909) 866-6161, but seniors are advised that they must pick up tickets in person, as no telephone reservations are available. Please note the new ticket pick up location. RE/MAX is open Monday through Sunday from 9AM to 5PM. Seniors are also advised to request only the number of tickets that they need so that all those who want to attend will be able to get tickets. Anyone 55 years of age and older is invited to attend. Each person who attends will need to have a ticket. Tickets should be available at the RE/MAX locations after November 6, 2017. Approximately 500 tickets will be available.

This event has become a Holiday tradition in Big Bear over the years. Every year, the Rotary Club provides this free, fun event for the senior citizens of the Big Bear Valley. Dinner will be a full course turkey dinner complete with pumpkin pie for dessert. Rotarians and their spouses donate their time to help decorate, host, deliver raffle prizes, serve coffee, and clean up. Table sponsorships to help defray the cost of the event are available at $100 each. Please contact Keenan Warner at (661) 803-8252 if you would like to sponsor a table.

Entertainment will be provided an Elementary School Choir from the Bear Valley Unified School District. Johnny Wells will serve as Masters of Ceremony. Many special holiday gifts, donated by local Rotarians, will be raffled to the participating Seniors. The oldest male and female seniors will also be recognized. A visit from Santa and Mrs. Santa will also highlight the event.

All Seniors in the Big Bear Valley are invited to attend. Doors open at approximately 10AM. The dinner will be served at noon, and the event will conclude about 2PM. Don’t forget to pick up your tickets at RE/MAX Big Bear, across the street from CVS Pharmacy, as attendance is limited. Let’s all celebrate the holiday season!

For More information, contact Keenan Warner at (661) 803-8252 or Helen Walsh at (909 838-5874.