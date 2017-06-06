4th of July Celebrations around the Inland Empire
July 1
Chino – Ruben S. Ayala Park – FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR
Crestline – Jamboree Days – Lake Gregory @ 9 pm
Phelan – 9292 Sheep Chreek Rd., New Life Chursh @ 9 pm
Spring Valley Lake – 14230 Country Club Dr. @ 9 pm
July 3
Lake Arrowhead @ 9 pm
July 4
Apple Valley – 21024 Otoe Road, Freedom Festival @ 8:55 pm
Beaumont – 4th of July Pyrospectacular – Stewart Park @ 12 pm
Big Bear – July 4th Fireworks Spectacular, Weekend Events and Activities – Big Bear Lake @ 8:45 pm
Claremont – 4th of July Celebration – 840 North Indian Hill Blvd. Fireworks – Pomona College, Strehle Track
Fontana – 8353 Sierra Ave. @ 9 pm
Highland – 28355 Baseline St., Immanuel Baptist @ 9 pm
Menifee – Independence Day Parade and Fireworks
Ontario July 4th Parade – Parade starts at 9:00am. Fireworks at 9:00pm at Westwind park.
Palm Desert – Civic Center Park @ 715 pm
Pomona – Fairplex Kaboom – Fireworks and Monster trucks.
Rancho Cucamonga – 8408 Rochester Ave. @ 9 pm (tickets needed)
Rialto – 1485 Ayala Drive @ 9 pm
Redlands – University of Redlands Stadium @ 7 pm (Tickets needed for inside stadium)
Riverside – 4th of July Spectacular
San Bernardino – San Manuel Stadium after 7 pm game
Temecula – Old Town- 4th of July Parade and Fireworks Show starts at 10am.
Twentynine Palms – 5178 Utah Trail @ 9 pm
Yucaipa – Fireworks on the 4th – Yucaipa High School
Yucca Valley – 56525 little League Dr. @ 9 pm
Not Confirmed as of 6/6/17
Corona 4th of July Events –
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio
March Field Air Museum
Palm Springs All American Fourth of July
Palm Springs Stadium, Palm Springs –
