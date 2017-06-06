Skip to main content

4th of July Celebrations around the Inland Empire

July 1

Chino – Ruben S. Ayala Park –  FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR

CrestlineJamboree Days – Lake Gregory @ 9 pm

Phelan – 9292 Sheep Chreek Rd., New Life Chursh @ 9 pm

Spring Valley Lake – 14230 Country Club Dr. @ 9 pm

 

July 3

Lake Arrowhead @ 9 pm

 

July 4

Apple Valley – 21024 Otoe Road, Freedom Festival @ 8:55 pm

Beaumont – 4th of July Pyrospectacular – Stewart Park @ 12 pm

Big Bear –   July 4th Fireworks Spectacular, Weekend Events and Activities – Big Bear Lake @ 8:45 pm

Claremont – 4th of July Celebration – 840 North Indian Hill Blvd. Fireworks – Pomona College, Strehle Track

Fontana – 8353 Sierra Ave. @ 9 pm

Highland – 28355 Baseline St., Immanuel Baptist @ 9 pm

Menifee –  Independence Day Parade and Fireworks

Ontario July 4th Parade – Parade starts at 9:00am. Fireworks at 9:00pm at Westwind park.

Palm Desert – Civic Center Park  @ 715 pm

Pomona – Fairplex Kaboom – Fireworks and Monster trucks.

Rancho Cucamonga – 8408 Rochester Ave. @ 9 pm (tickets needed)

Rialto – 1485 Ayala Drive @ 9 pm

Redlands University of Redlands Stadium @ 7 pm  (Tickets needed for inside stadium)

Riverside – 4th of July Spectacular

San Bernardino – San Manuel Stadium after 7 pm game

Temecula – Old Town-  4th of July Parade and Fireworks Show starts at 10am.

Twentynine Palms – 5178 Utah Trail @ 9 pm

Yucaipa Fireworks on the 4th – Yucaipa High School

Yucca Valley – 56525 little League Dr. @ 9 pm

 

 

 

Not Confirmed as of 6/6/17

Corona 4th of July Events –

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio

March Field Air Museum

Palm Springs All American Fourth of July

Palm Springs Stadium, Palm Springs –

 

 

 

 

