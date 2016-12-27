AMOCA Events During January 2017

Events in January at the American Museum of Ceramic Art

Exhibitions and programming at AMOCA embraces a wide number of topics – all relating to clay. Within this broadly diverse community, it is our goal to increase the aesthetic appreciation of clay as an art form and to assist our audience in unraveling the creative thinking behind the making of ceramic objects. At the same time, AMOCA provides confirmed clay enthusiasts with encouragement, camaraderie and exhibition opportunity.

Lunch & Lecture with John Conrad

January 12, from 1-2 pm, free with admission.

John Conrad is an author, artist and educator. His exhibition, The Dichroic Effect, was featured at AMOCA in 2016. This exhibition featured several vessels, platters and sculptures with dichroic glass fused onto the porcelain clay body. Join us to learn about John’s process and art.

Opening Reception: Don Reitz and Ben Roti: Transitions

January 14, from 6:00 – 9:00 PM. Artist Lecture from Ben Roti: January 14, at 6:30 PM

This exhibition showcases the ceramic work of the late, legendary Don Reitz and his last assistant Ben Roti. Transitions explores the close relationship between the artist and the assistant.

Winter Classes and Workshops

The Joan Takayama-Ogawa: Climate Change

The Joan Takayama-Ogawa: Climate Change exhibit open will be open from January 14 to April 2, 2017. The opening reception is Saturday, January 14th, from 6:00 to 9:00 PM.

Winter Classes begins January 10, 2017

Click here for a complete list of Adult classes & workshops.

Click here for a complete list of Children classes & workshops.

Plan Your Next Party

Hand building and wheel throwing parties can be designed for ages 5 through senior citizens. Schedule your birthday party, sweet sixteen party, 50 & fabulous parties or other theme parties. Use your imagination! Call 909-622-0464 for more information.

Private Lessons – Get Your Hands Dirty!

Private Lessons are $125 per person for a three-hour hand building or wheel throwing session. Take a private lesson to see if you want to register for one of our nine-week class. 10% off new students!

Buy a Gift Certificate for the person in your life who loves ceramics!

Certificates can be used for adult and children’s classes and workshops in our Ceramics Studio, books, jewelry, and functional and sculptural objects in the AMOCA Store. Call 909.865.3146 or email gavina@amoca.org!