Fontana Program Properly Disposes of Your Unwanted Electronic Devices

Fontana, Calif. –  The City of Fontana Public Works staff with the Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Program would like to remind you to properly dispose of your unwanted electronic devices after the holidays by bringing them to the Household Hazardous Waste Facility located at 16454 Orange Way in Fontana on Saturday, January 7th and every Saturday thereafter with the exception of major holiday weekends and during extremely windy conditions. This service is free to Fontana residents.

During the holidays many of you will likely receive new electronic gifts to replace old or unwanted electronic devices. Computers, monitors, televisions and other electronic equipment should not be disposed of with regular garbage; in fact, this is illegal in California. The HHW program handles the proper disposal of other common household products that contain chemicals that cannot be disposed of in landfills or poured down the drains. These chemicals can pollute our air, property and drinking water as well as harm our children, pets and local wildlife. Click here to see a list of accepted items.

The HHW collection occurs every Saturday, with the exception of major holiday weekends and during extremely windy conditions. The program is only offered to City of Fontana residents. Proof of residency is required by bringing a copy of your Burrtec trash bill. Residents who live in apartments, trailer parks or senior facilities that don’t have a Burrtec Waste bill will need to provide staff onsite with their name and address to verify that they are a Fontana resident. If you have questions regarding the proof of residency requirements call (909)350-6797.

Residents are limited to 15 gallons or 125 pounds per event. Containers may not exceed five gallons and no business waste is accepted. For further information visit www.fontana.org/hhw.

