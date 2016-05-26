(Riverside, CA) Arduino-compatible smart modules manufacturer Microduino is visiting Riverside on May 28, 2016!

On Saturday, May 28, makers, designers, engineers, students and curious tinkerers of all ages and levels are invited to attend a free presentation by Microduino. Microduino is an international electronics manufacturer of Arduino-compatible smart modules which enable novices to experienced makers build open-source projects or projects of their own from scratch. Sponsored by the Riverside Robotics Society, the event will be held from 10:30 am to noon at the Woodcrest Community Library, 16625 Krameria in Riverside.

“I love how they’ve reduced the size of the electronics down to about the size of a quarter.” — John McCarthy, President of the Riverside Robotics Society

Founded in 2012, Microduino has grown into a worldwide community of more than 10,000 users by manufacturing Arduino-compatible smart modules. These modules are small as a quarter, yet powerful and contain a wide variety of sensors that are perfect for prototyping, low-volume production, building open-source projects as well as old-fashioned fun.

The presentation is open to the public and both admission and parking are free. Visitors to the presentation will be able to be able to learn about the Microduino platform and purchase Microduino kits at a substantial discount according to John McCarthy, President of the Robotics Society.

“I am a big fan of Microduino modules,” he said. “I love how they’ve reduced the size of the electronics down to about the size of a quarter. The modules are not only Arduino-compatible, products like their mCookie are magnetic, color-codes and LEGO stackable.”

Microduino recently appeared at the 11th annual Maker Faire Bay Area May 20-22 showcasing their products to an estimated 150,000 attendees. Microduino has been featured on TechCrunch, Forbes, Make, Instructables and Kickstarter. If you are interested learning more about the company visit their website at: https://www.microduino.cc/

Members of the Riverside Robotics Society are a mix of young adults and older who are interested in robotics and membership is open to everyone.

To learn more about the Riverside Robotics Society, visit: http://www.meetup.com/The-Riverside-Robotics-Society/