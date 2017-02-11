Big Bear: Learn about “Ransomeware”

WHAT IS RANSOMWARE ?

Big Bear, CA – The Big Bear Computer Club will have their General Meeting on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at the Bear Valley Senior Center, 42651 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake, CA. The meeting starts at 1:30 pm until 3:30 pm. The meeting will be dedicated to individuals who need basic computer training and includes information on programs that their computer should have.

The Big Bear Computer Club will be presenting at the February 14th meeting information on what is Ransomware and how computer users can be affected. What is ransom ware? Typically what happens is that when you click on an image thumbnail, rather than displaying the image in a separate window, the file automatically downloads. It would be natural for most people to then click on the downloaded image — and that’s what executes the Locky code and immediately locks up all your files and demands ransom. Come to the meeting and learn more on how you can protect yourself from being a victim.

For further information you may contact Yomar Cleary, President, at ycleary@charter.net or call her at (909) 214.6990. Visit their website by going to www.bigbearcc.org and get the latest information. Prospective Computer Club members are invited to attend at no charge. Dues are only $25 for the year that includes many learning tools; monthly newsletter and informative workshops.