Riverside, CA – The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Citizens Academy begins Monday, February 27, 2017, and continues every Monday through April 17, 2017. Deadline for registration is Friday, February 17, 2017.

The Citizens Academy is a free program designed for citizens of Riverside County. The goal of the Citizens Academy is to provide a greater awareness of law enforcement’s role within our communities. The academy will be held at the Ben Clark Training Center, located at 16791 Davis Avenue, on Monday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. The Citizen’s Academy does not require any physical training. Qualified applicants will be contacted regarding classroom location.

Sheriff’s Department Overview

Course Curriculum Information Includes:

Personnel Division

Sworn and Non-Sworn Academies

Field Training Officer Program

Professional Standards Bureau

Patrol Operations

Force Options

Special Enforcement Bureau (SWAT)

K-9 Team

Hazardous Device Team

Forensics Services Bureau

Dispatch Communications

Court Services

Aviation Team

Volunteer Program and Opportunities

Chaplains Corps

Outside Events:

Jail Tour

Coroner’s Office Tour

Dispatch Tour

Eligibility Requirements:

Potential candidates for the Citizens Academy must meet the following criteria:

18 years of age at the time of application

Reside in the County of Riverside

No felony arrests

No misdemeanor arrests within one year of the application process

Each candidate will have an informal background check conducted by the Sheriff’s Department

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reserves the right to deny any applications.

Interested citizens can sign up for the Academy at RegionalTrainingProgram.org . For more information, contact Correctional Corporal Ricky Valentine at (951) 486-2798 or Sergeant Harry Cohen (951) 486-2986.

This academy is NOT the Basic Peace Officer Academy.

Please visit JoinRSD.org or the County of Riverside Human Resources Division if you are interested in applying to be a Deputy Sheriff or Correctional Deputy for the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.