Business Workshop – Are You driving Your schedule or is Your Schedule Driving You?

Palm Desert, California – Marianne Emma Jeff, the “Get It Done Diva” will be conducting her “Moving into Your Ideal Schedule” workshop on March 8th at the Coachella Valley Woman’s Business Center (CVWBC). The workshop is designed to help small business owners regain control over their life by mastering their time.

During this fun and insightful workshop, participants learn how master the time factor by unleashing the power of an ideal schedule. Though a series of exercises participants will map out their ideal schedule, create more potent to-do lists and assign supporting time blocks for working ON and IN their business. They also learn strategies and techniques to keep themselves on track.

According to Ms. Jeff, “You’ll take away a blueprint for your time that alleviates procrastination and increases productivity no matter what stage of business you are in!”

The workshop will be conducted from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the CVWBC office, located at 77806 Flora Road, Suite A, in Palm Desert. The cost is $20 with online registration. To register go to www.cvwbc.org and click on Workshops. For more information call Kim Scanlan at (760) 345-9200

Marianne Emma Jeff is the Founder of The Women’s Business Momentum Center, a business consulting company which is dedicated to helping professional women build and expand their businesses through the transformation of their ideas into vision, action and profitability. Ms. Jeff is also an Amazon #1 Best Selling Author of the book, “Get it Done Diva’s Guide to Business.”

The Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center, 77806 Flora Road, Suite A, in Palm Desert is a program of the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship at Cal State San Bernardino. Housed in the Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration, IECE, which administers the program in collaboration with the U.S. Small Business Administration, is inland Southern California’s leading organization dedicated to supporting and promoting entrepreneurship. The CVWBC provides business counseling, training and mentoring for women business owners in the Coachella Valley.

The program provides services in English and Spanish to Latina business owners, currently the fastest growing group of women business owners in the country. The Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center’s hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit the CVWBC website at www.cvwbc.org or contact Kim Scanlan at (760) 345-9200.

For more information about Cal State San Bernardino, contact the university’s Office of strategic Communication at (909) 537-5007 and visit the news.csusb.edu.