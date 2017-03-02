San Bernardino County Library hosts Cover to Cover Club!

Join the San Bernardino County Library as we partner with In-N-Out Burger again this year to promote reading among children this spring. The Cover to Cover program kicks off on Saturday, March 4 and will run through Saturday, April 15. This program will encourage students to read in all communities across the County.

To participate in this program, visit any of the 32 San Bernardino County Branch Libraries to sign up. Participants must be between the ages of 4 and 12, and a parent or guardian will need to sign to acknowledge reading accomplishments. For every five books read, an achievement award and voucher for a free hamburger or cheeseburger will be issued. Each child may earn a total of three awards and vouchers for the duration of the program.

In support of the Countywide Vision’s Vision2Read literacy campaign, this program will help to improve literacy among children ages 4 to 12, with the help of incentives, inspiring an excitement to read, providing achievement goals and encouraging a reading routine.

The San Bernardino County Library System is a dynamic network of 32 branch libraries that serve a diverse population over a vast geographic area. The County library system strives to provide equal access to information, technology, programs, and services for all people who call San Bernardino County home.

The library plays a key role in the achievement of the Countywide Vision, by contributing to educational, cultural, and historical development of our County community.

For more information on the San Bernardino County Library system, please visit http://www.sbclib.org/ or call (909) 387-2220.