California Welcome Center at Ontario Mills celebrates One Year!

Ontario, Ca – The Greater Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau is the official destination marketing organization to promote the cities of Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga, California to visitors nationally and internationally. The California Welcome Center at Ontario Mills is operated by the Greater Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau.

In May of 2016 the California Welcome Center in Fashion Alley of Ontario Mills opened as the official location to welcome visitors to our region. A one year anniversary celebration held today at Ontario’s California Welcome Center coincided with the silver anniversary of Visit California. This week is also the 34th annual National Travel & Tourism Week, which is a nationwide effort to salute travel in America. The travel industry supports 15.3 million American workers. One in every 9 American jobs depends on travel.

The California Welcome Center at Ontario Mills has recorded over 133,000 visitors and is second only to the California Welcome Center at Pier 39 in San Francisco. Visitors from 75 International tour groups plus Foreign Independent Travelers (FIT) from over 40 countries have enjoyed a visit to Ontario’s California Welcome Center. As destination experts the Greater Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau provides groups and meeting professionals with an unbiased, comprehensive resource when booking a tour, convention, meeting or event within the cities of Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga, California.

The Greater Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau is happy to host the Global Ready China seminar on Wednesday, May 10 at Ontario Convention Center. When it comes to travel to California from around the globe, China stands alone. To better prepare industry partners in the Inland Empire for Chinese travelers, Visit California’s innovative Global Ready China seminar will better prepare businesses to welcome visitors. A panel of leading industry experts will prepare attendees by discussing everything from cultural nuances and etiquette, to marketing strategies and best payment options. For more information visit OntarioCC.org and register today.

ABOUT CA WELCOME CENTER

The California Welcome Center is located in Fashion Alley at Ontario Mills Mall – one of the largest tourist destinations in the State of California. Operated by the Greater Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau, official destination marketing organization and tourism experts promoting the cities of Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga, California to visitors nationally and internationally can learn about the State of California, regional and local points of interest. The California Welcome Center is the major resource for all visitors including the local community to learn about events, entertainment options, and natural resources that make the Greater Ontario and Inland Empire region a fantastic place to live, work, and play. The amenities of the California Welcome Center include electronic visual displays, interactive digital screens, lounge space, work stations, retail items, and more. The California Welcome Center will be open at Ontario Mills during all mall hours.

ABOUT GREATER ONTARIO CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU

The Greater Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau is the official destination marketing organization to promote the cities of Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga California to visitors nationally and internationally. As destination experts we provide groups and meeting professionals with an unbiased, comprehensive resource when booking a tour, convention, meeting or event within the cities of Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga, California. Ideal for leisure and business travel, the region boasts scenic mountains, deserts, vineyards and metropolitan areas that are both historic and cosmopolitan in character. For meeting needs of all sizes – from a conference room to a citywide convention utilizing the Ontario Convention Center – or for a special exposition or sporting event, the Greater Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau will provide the necessary destination support tools to execute a successful experience. Visit www.discoverontariocalifornia.org

ABOUT NATIONAL TRAVEL & TOURISM WEEK

Established by a congressional resolution in 1983, this week of events serves to champion the power of our industry. Travel and tourism professionals from across the nation work throughout the week to promote the impactful contributions their travel markets and organizations make to the U.S. economy. The travel community marks the event in a number of creative ways, from staging local rallies and conducting media outreach to securing proclamations and resolutions from local governments. Visit https://www.ustravel.org/