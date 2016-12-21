Nearly 155,000 Travelers Expected Ontario Airport During Holiday Season

Ontario, Calif. – Approximately 155,000 passengers are expected to pass through Ontario International Airport (ONT) during the holiday travel season that runs from Friday, Dec. 23 through Tuesday, Jan. 3.

That is about 5.5 percent more than last year’s volume. And those travelers will be greeted by a number of new parking and concession amenities.

The busiest travel days are expected to be Dec. 23 and 24 and Jan. 3, when airlines forecast flights to be virtually 100 percent booked. Airport officials recommend passengers departing ONT arrive at their airline ticketing lobby two hours before their flights, especially during daily peak travel periods from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

With winter weather conditions likely across the U.S., passengers also should check with their airlines before coming to the airport to ensure their flights are operating as scheduled.

This year’s projected holiday traffic growth is driven by recently launched Southwest Airlines service to Portland, Oregon; additional Southwest frequencies to Las Vegas, Sacramento and Oakland; and United Airlines’ change from regional jets to larger narrow-body jets on its Denver routes.

One of the new amenities offered at ONT this holiday season is valet parking for passengers of the airport’s two busiest airlines, Southwest and American, at Terminal 4. The introductory rate is $20 per day. Additional self-parking also is available with the reopening of Lot 3 at the rate of $13 per day. The daily rate for Lot 5 is $9, and for Lots 2 and 4, $18.

Also new this year are Jake’s pop-up coffee shop and Hudson retail kiosk in Terminal 4 before security screening. Now you can get a cup of coffee and a snack while waiting to pick up passengers or retrieve your luggage.

Information on all of the services and amenities available to passengers at ONT can be found at flyONTario.com.

ONT is located in the Inland Empire, approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a medium-hub, full-service airport with direct commercial jet service to 13 major U.S. cities and Mexico, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There are approximately 62 daily departures offered by 7 air carriers.

New daily nonstop Southwest Airlines service linking ONT with Dallas Love Field (DAL) is scheduled to begin Jan. 15, 2017. For more information about ONT, visit.flyOntario.com.