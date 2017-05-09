Create Content That Moves the Needle to Boost Your Marketing Results

Ontario, CA – The American Marketing Association Inland Empire Chapter will host a luncheon presentation by Damien Navarro, president of VIMBY, on Thursday, May 18, 2017 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the New York Grill in Ontario, CA.

VIMBY is the largest content marketing studio in the world, with deep roots in publishing, filmmaking and advertising. They realize that standing out and thriving in an ever-changing media and business landscape is tough these days. It requires experiences and campaigns that are layered with real stories about real people.

Join Mr. Navarro and discover:

A better understanding of different content types, and how they can be used for specific marketing challenges

Real-world examples of “best of breed” content and how it helped move the needle for companies and brands

How and when each type of content should be used and best practices to keep in mind when planning marketing content

What: Creating Content That Moves the Needle

When: Thursday, May 18, 2017 | 11:30 am – 1 p.m.

Where: New York Grill, 50 Ontario Mills Rd, Ontario, CA 91764

Fee: Registration is $19.95 for members of the American Marketing Association, $24.95 for non-members and guests, and $14.95 for students with college ID. Registration at the door is $29.95.

Register: Visit www.ama-ie.com

The AMA spring membership drive runs through June 10. To join AMA and receive discounted membership pricing, visit: http://www2.oneama.com/AMA_GoBeyond

About the AMA

The American Marketing Association-Inland Empire (AMA-IE) is the marketing authority for marketing professionals and businesses in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The AMA-IE is part of the American Marketing Association, the largest marketing association in North America. The AMA-IE mission is to help our members develop professionally through educational programs and networking events, as well as providing opportunities to businesses to grow their businesses through educational programs and obtaining highly qualified marketing professionals for their staffs. For more information please visit www.ama-ie.com and follow us at https://twitter.com/InlandEmpireAMA