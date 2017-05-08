Big Bear: Digital Cameras, Phones, Tablets & Computer Workshop

DIGITAL CAMERAS, PHONES, TABLETS & COMPUTER WORKSHOP

Big Bear Lake, CA The Big Bear Computer Club is offering a Digital Photo Workshop on Monday, May 15, 2017 from 1:15 pm until 3:15 pm. The Workshop will be held at the Bear Valley Senior Citizen Center located at 42651 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake, CA.

Rosemary Lloyd will be teaching working with Digital Cameras, Computers, Tablets (iPad, Android and Windows 10) and smart phones (IPhone and Androids) Workshop. The pre-requisite for the class is that they know how to take pictures with their device.

The instructor will include briefly on how to take pictures. The next step is how to download photos to a computer and how to upload to the cloud. Rosemary Lloyd will discuss how to organize, edit, resize and send photos by email. She will demonstrate how to backup using various programs and how to photo edit using GIMP, a comprehensive photo editing app. She will demonstrate how to upload to Google Photos storage on-line. Finally if there is time, the class will break up into small groups so those in attendance can have hands-on training. Those attending this workshop are asked to bring their camera, cables to connect the camera to their laptop with a power cord.

Registration is required for the Digital Camera Workshop, contact Rosemary Lloyd at (909) 547-7257 or email her at rosemary@bigbearcc.org . The cost is $15.00 for the Workshop.