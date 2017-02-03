CBU Lancer’s in the News
A PacWest championship and run to the final game of the NCAA Division II West Regional – hosted on its home field – in 2016 has expectations as high as ever for California Baptist University.
If the Lancers are to replicate that success, it will have to be done with a largely new cast of characters after the departures of 15 letterwinners from 2016, including 12 regular contributors who either graduated or were drafted into Major League Baseball.
Both California Baptist University’s swimming and diving teams were recognized as a College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America Scholar All-America team, announced Wednesday. The recognition comes as a result of each team’s classroom performance in the past semester.
To be selected as a CSCAA Scholar All-America Team, programs must have achieved a grade point average of 3.00 or higher over the Fall semester. The Lancer men finished with a team 3.23 GPA, while the women boasted a 3.28 GPA.
Both CBU squads are nationally ranked by the CSCAA, as well, with women at No. 13 and the men 16th in Division II. Both teams begin the postseason and look to defend their Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference titles next week at the RMAC Championships. Colorado Mesa hosts the event next Wednesday through Saturday. The D-II Championships will take place in Birmingham, Ala., March 7-11.
RIVERSIDE, Calif. – As the postseason draws closer, California Baptist University keeps moving up the NCAA Division II rankings.
The Lancers moved up in both polls on Tuesday, climbing one spot to seventh in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and going from ninth to sixth in the College Sports Information Directors of America polls.
CBU extended both of its winning streaks to 19 overall and 31-straight at home, with two wins over the past three days against Notre Dame de Namur (91-63) and Hawai’i-Hilo (81-55). It brought CBU’s record to 22-2 and 13-0 in the PacWest with seven more regular-season games on the docket.
