CBU Lancer’s in the News

Baseball: Lancers Look to Win Now and Later A PacWest championship and run to the final game of the NCAA Division II West Regional – hosted on its home field – in 2016 has expectations as high as ever for California Baptist University.



If the Lancers are to replicate that success, it will have to be done with a largely new cast of characters after the departures of 15 letterwinners from 2016, including 12 regular contributors who either graduated or were drafted into Major League Baseball.





Both CBU squads are th in Division II. Both teams begin the postseason and look to defend their Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference titles next week at the RMAC Championships. Colorado Mesa hosts the event next Wednesday through Saturday. The D-II Championships will take place in Birmingham, Ala., March 7-11. Both California Baptist University’s swimming and diving teams were recognized as a College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America Scholar All-America team , announced Wednesday. The recognition comes as a result of each team’s classroom performance in the past semester.To be selected as a CSCAA Scholar All-America Team, programs must have achieved a grade point average of 3.00 or higher over the Fall semester. The Lancer men finished with a team 3.23 GPA, while the women boasted a 3.28 GPA.Both CBU squads are nationally ranked by the CSCAA , as well, with women at No. 13 and the men 16in Division II. Both teams begin the postseason and look to defend their Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference titles next week at the RMAC Championships. Colorado Mesa hosts the event next Wednesday through Saturday. The D-II Championships will take place in Birmingham, Ala., March 7-11.