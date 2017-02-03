CBU Lancer’s in the News

A PacWest championship and run to the final game of the NCAA Division II West Regional – hosted on its home field – in 2016 has expectations as high as ever for California Baptist University. If the Lancers are to replicate that success, it will have to be done with a largely new cast of characters after the departures of 15 letterwinners from 2016, including 12 regular contributors who either graduated or were drafted into Major League Baseball.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – As the postseason draws closer, California Baptist University keeps moving up the NCAA Division II rankings.



The Lancers moved up in both polls on Tuesday, climbing one spot to seventh in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and going from ninth to sixth in the College Sports Information Directors of America polls.



CBU extended both of its winning streaks to 19 overall and 31-straight at home, with two wins over the past three days against Notre Dame de Namur (91-63) and Hawai’i-Hilo (81-55). It brought CBU’s record to 22-2 and 13-0 in the PacWest with seven more regular-season games on the docket.