SCAG Approves $1.45 Million in Funding for Active Transportation and Green Initiatives in San Bernardino County

SCAG Regional Council approves more than $1.45 million in funding for active transportation and green initiatives in San Bernardino County

San Bernardino, CA – San Bernardino County today received approval for more than $1.45 million in funding for eight active transportation and sustainability projects, ranging from pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements to climate action plans to integrated land-use initiatives.

The San Bernardino County projects were among 54 throughout Southern California that were approved for funding by the Regional Council of the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG), and which now move on to the California Transportation Commission and the Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee (MSRC) for final approval.

The money will be used to finance – or help finance – projects that promote active transportation and smart land use in an effort to improve the mobility, sustainability and economic vitality of communities throughout the six-county SCAG region.

“These projects are critical to our county and our region being able to meet state and federal air quality mandates, and to the overall safety, well-being and vitality of our communities,” said Alan Wapner, Second Vice President of SCAG and an Ontario City Councilmember. “With this funding, each of these projects moves that much closer to reality.”

San Bernardino County was awarded $716,373 in active transportation grants for projects and programs that promote safety and encourage people to walk and bike more. The county also was awarded $740,000 in grants for integrated land use and the Green Regions Initiative, both of which promote sustainability.

One project recommended for funding is the Redlands Rail Accessibility Plan ($200,000). “The Redlands Rail Project has made a lot of progress, but its success will require a strong network,” said San Bernardino County Transportation Authority Executive Director Raymond Wolfe. “This funding will be crucial to facilitating safe and accessible active transportation in a comprehensive valley transit system.” Other San Bernardino County projects receiving SCAG approval include a county-wide Safe Routes to Schools program ($316,373) and the Empire Yards Station Specific Plan in Rancho Cucamonga ($200,000).

“The fact that there’s more funding available than ever before for active transportation and integrated land use shows how big a priority this has become,” said Hasan Ikhrata, Executive Director of SCAG.

“The quality of life in our region is very much dependent upon these kinds of projects.”

SCAG, the nation’s largest metropolitan planning organization, has become a leading regional and national voice on transportation alternatives and the relationship between land-use planning, mobility, air quality and economic vitality. Its advocacy of active transportation includes sponsorship of the Go Human campaign, a regional marketing, education and outreach program designed to encourage more walking and bicycling – as well as greater awareness of pedestrian and bicycling safety – in a region of more than 18 million people. SCAG’s recently approved 2016-2040 Regional Transportation Plan/Sustainable Communities Strategy includes $12.9 billion in active transportation investments in the six-county region.

Today’s Regional Council action applies to these eight San Bernardino County projects:

Active Transportation Projects

San Bernardino County Safe Routes to Schools Program – $316,373

San Bernardino County Morongo Basin Active Transportation Plan – $200,000

SBCTA Redlands Rail Accessibility Plan – $200,000

Integrated Land Use/Green Regions Initiative Projects

Rancho Cucamonga Empire Yards Station Specific Plan – $200,000

Colton South Colton Revitalization Plan – $160,000

Fontana Urban Greening Landscape Plan – $200,000

SBCTA SBC Regional Greenhouse Reduction Plan Update – $150,000

SBCTA Story Maps – $50,000

