  Amazon Made a Special Delivery to San Bernardino's Animal Shelter

Amazon Made a Special Delivery to San Bernardino’s Animal Shelter

San Bernardino PD, Pets and Amazon Donation

San Bernardino, CA – On Feb. 3, 2017, Amazon made a special delivery to San Bernardino’s animal shelter, surprising all the animals (and those who take care of them!) with $22,000 worth of new supplies to help them find their fur-ever homes. Mayor R. Carey Davis of San Bernardino and Chief Jarrod Burguan were there to help with the delivery of toys, food, and general supplies for the city-run shelter.

Over the last year, Amazon has donated more than $100,000 in in-kind and monetary donations to Inland Empire organizations, such as schools, robotics clubs, and food banks as Amazon is committed to giving back to the communities where fulfillment associates live, work and play – and four-legged friends are no exception. Today’s donation was part of a long-term partnership Amazon has built with the City of San Bernardino.

