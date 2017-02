CBU Lancers Review – Basketball Ranked #4 and #5, and 5 Wrestlers Named All-Conference

2/23/2017 | Box Score – IRVINE, Calif. – For the second week in a row, No. 5-ranked California Baptist University had to dig deep in the waning minutes of the game. It came down to the final seconds, but the Lancers showed true grit to hold on for an 82-80 victory over Concordia University of Irvine Thursday night.CBU improves to 25-2 overall with its fifth-straight win and stays even with Hawai’i Pacific in the race for the PacWest regular-season title. Both the Lancers and Sharks boast a 17-2 conference mark with one last PacWest game to go. If HPU drops its final game at Chaminade on Saturday and the Lancers beat Point Loma, CBU would claim the championship outright. If both teams win, they would share the crown. The Eagles end their season with a 17-11 overall record and 13-7 PacWest mark.