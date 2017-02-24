CBU Lancers Review – Basketball Ranked #4 and #5, and 5 Wrestlers Named All-Conference

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – Power hitting and timely pitching proved a winning combination for California Baptist University in its series opener at Colorado Mesa on Thursday at Suplizio Field. Two home runs, including a three-run shot from true freshman John Glenn , and a quality start from ace pitcher Garett King paved the way for the Lancers’ 7-3 win over the Mavericks, who are ranked 12 th in NCAA Division II.

2/22/2017 | Men’s Volleyball

LONG BEACH, Calif. – California Baptist University faced its highest-ranked opponent of the season Wednesday night in No. 2-ranked Long Beach State and came out swinging. The Lancers took the first set, but couldn’t overcome the Beach’s comeback, dropping the match 3-1 (24-26, 25-12, 25-14, 25-19).



The Lancers fall to 2-12 overall, 1-10 in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation. LBSU improves to 14-2 on the year, 10-1 in conference.