CBU Lancers Review – Basketball Ranked #4 and #5, and 5 Wrestlers Named All-Conference
Men’s Basketball: True Grit
2/23/2017 | Box Score – IRVINE, Calif. – For the second week in a row, No. 5-ranked California Baptist University had to dig deep in the waning minutes of the game. It came down to the final seconds, but the Lancers showed true grit to hold on for an 82-80 victory over Concordia University of Irvine Thursday night.
CBU improves to 25-2 overall with its fifth-straight win and stays even with Hawai’i Pacific in the race for the PacWest regular-season title. Both the Lancers and Sharks boast a 17-2 conference mark with one last PacWest game to go. If HPU drops its final game at Chaminade on Saturday and the Lancers beat Point Loma, CBU would claim the championship outright. If both teams win, they would share the crown. The Eagles end their season with a 17-11 overall record and 13-7 PacWest mark.
Women’s Basketball: Unstoppable
2/23/2017 | Box Score IRVINE, Calif. – No. 4-ranked California Baptist University already owned a share of the PacWest Conference Championship going into Thursday night’s contest, but the Lancers weren’t in a sharing mood.
Not only did they claim the title outright with a 121-74 win over Concordia University of Irvine, the Lancers also set a single-game record with 20 three-pointers, and came close to tying several other records, including most points scored (124), most assists (36) and most field goals made (51). It was the second time this season CBU set a new single-game record for most three-pointer made after it drained 16 against BYU-Hawaii on Feb. 4.
Wrestling: Lancers Take Down Five RMAC Awards
2/22/2017 | RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Heading into the NCAA Division II postseason, California Baptist University’s hopes are higher than ever both individually and as a team. It makes sense after the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference released its all-conference teams on Wednesday, with five Lancers making the cut.
For the second year in a row, the 13th-ranked Lancers reaped the RMAC Wrestler of the Year in senior 197-pounder Jacob Waste – Joe Fagiano claimed the honor in 2016. Freshman 149 Daxton Gordon and sophomore 184 Nick Fiegener both collected first-team honors in the RMAC, while Peter Cunningham (141) and heavyweight Paul Head notched second-team selection.
Baseball: Timely Pitching, Hitting Lead to Lancers Win
2/23/2017 | Baseball | Box Score
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – Power hitting and timely pitching proved a winning combination for California Baptist University in its series opener at Colorado Mesa on Thursday at Suplizio Field.
Two home runs, including a three-run shot from true freshman John Glenn, and a quality start from ace pitcher Garett King paved the way for the Lancers’ 7-3 win over the Mavericks, who are ranked 12th in NCAA Division II.
Men’s Volleyball: Taking It To the Beach
2/22/2017 | Men’s Volleyball
LONG BEACH, Calif. – California Baptist University faced its highest-ranked opponent of the season Wednesday night in No. 2-ranked Long Beach State and came out swinging. The Lancers took the first set, but couldn’t overcome the Beach’s comeback, dropping the match 3-1 (24-26, 25-12, 25-14, 25-19).
The Lancers fall to 2-12 overall, 1-10 in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation. LBSU improves to 14-2 on the year, 10-1 in conference.
