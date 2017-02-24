Two Shows at the American Advertising Awards Gala at the Mission Inn, Riverside

American Advertising Awards Gala at the Mission Inn, Riverside

Join us at the Inland Empire’s American Advertising Awards Student and Professional Galas on Friday, March 17, 2017, at the Historic Mission Inn in Riverside. Student reception begins at 5:00 pm. Professional Show begins at 7:00 pm.

The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry’s largest professional and most representative competition, attracting more than 40,000 entries every year in local AAF Club (Ad Club) competitions. The mission of the American Advertising Awards competition is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising.

The American Advertising Awards Student Competition is the largest student competition in the world with about 5,000 entries every year in local AAF Club competitions. The AAF Student American Advertising Awards Competition, is a unique national awards program designed specially for college students. The Student Show will begin with a reception with hors-d'oeuvres at 5:00 p.m. The show will begin promptly at 6:00 p.m.

Last year’s event showcased, Cal Baptist Wins Best of Show At Annual Advertising Awards.

The American Advertising Awards (formerly ADDY’s) are sponsored annually by the American Advertising Federation-Inland Empire chapter and include both student and professional creative work. Local Gold and Best of Show winners will advance to regional competition with a chance to move up and compete at the national level.

To see photos and a complete list of winners in all categories, visit http://aaf-inlandempire.com