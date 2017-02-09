Chino Rotary Club Celebrates 92 Years of Service with Dinner/Auction Fundraiser

Chino, CA – Since February 1925, Rotary has been saving lives both close to home and around the world by tapping into a global network of service clubs dedicated to raise funds and awareness for challenges such as poverty, illiteracy, polio eradication, clean water and sanitation, and malnutrition just to name a few. The Chino Rotary Club is part of that global network that has united many great minds around a shared purpose: “To improve the quality of life in our community.” With a long history of involvement and financial support for local programs, the Chino Rotary Club aims at making 2017 a year to expand their support of community and international projects by hosting an array of fundraisers during the year that will help the club do what it does best, give!

“This year our goal is to raise $30,000 for Youth Leadership Camps, Entrepreneurial Training, Music, Essay and Speech Competitions for our local high school students, food, clothing and childcare for Chino Valley residents in need, basic commodities to support our active military troops, and new to our list of philanthropy endeavors is to support those who have been victims of human trafficking,” said Melinda Robbins, MBA President of the Chino Rotary Club. “We will meet this aggressive goal by starting our fundraising efforts with our 2017 Annual Dinner & Auction,” she concluded.

The Dinner and Auction’s theme is “The Heart of Chino – A Legacy of Service” which truly denotes the local club’s mission to give and serve. This event will be held on Thursday February 23, 2017 at the Los Serranos Country Club in Chino Hills from 6-9pm. Tickets for this event cost $35 per person and can be purchased online through Eventbrite.com under Dinner/Auction Fundraiser or purchased at the Chino Champion Office located at 13179

9th Street in Chino. Everyone is welcomed to attend this fun-filled Dinner and Auction Fundraiser.

The Chino Rotary Club is also seeking event sponsors and accepting items for the Silent and Live Auctions. “We seek the help of community sponsors to partner with our Club at various monetary levels to help us make a significant and sustainable difference in our community and together leave a lasting impact,” said Zeb Welborn President-elect of the Chino Rotary Club. For more information about being an event sponsor or providing items for the auction, please call Melinda Robbins at 909-491-4791 or Zeb Welborn at 909-973-9089.

Event to be held at the Los Serranos Country Club Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709