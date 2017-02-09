2017 PRSA Western District Conference – March 2-3 in Riverside, CA

2017 Public Relations Society of America, Western District Conference – March 2-3 in Riverside, CA

Riverside, CA – Get your tickets now before we sell out for PRSA Western District Conference 2017 in Riverside, CA! We welcome members, nonmembers interested in learning about public relations, marketing, and communications trends.

It only comes to the Inland Empire every 8 years! And this year, it’s the last time it will be in California for several years. PRSA Inland Empire Chapter is proud to host the PRSA Western District Conference, #PRmatters, March 2-3 in Riverside. PR, communication, marketing and advertising professionals from all over the district (Hawaii to Colorado) will be joining us as we hear from an incredible line-up of industry experts on public relations and marketing trends, tactics that make our jobs easier yet more effective, crisis communications, and how we stay relevant in an exciting career that’s constantly changing.

Speakers

Ryan Holiday – Marketing Strategist and Author

Trust Me I’m Lying: The Future of Media and PR

Media expert and writer Ryan Holiday looks at the converging trends of media–clickbait, fake news, virality, trolling, polarization–and what they mean in the aftermath of the most contentious and divisive election in history. The last few years have validated many of the predictions in Ryan’s bestselling book, Trust Me I’m Lying, and he’s here to discuss their impact on public relations, marketing and culture.

The USC Center for Public Relations at the Annenberg School recently published The Relevance Report, a forecast of topics and trends that will be important to communicators in 2017. The inaugural report is a collection of 32 essays from industry leaders and academics touching on topics related to media, technology, branding and people. In this not-to-be-missed panel discussion, Golin CEO Fred Cook has brought together several contributors to the report to share some of these valuable insights.

Jian “Jay” Wang , scholar and consultant in the fields of strategic communication and public diplomacy, is an associate professor at USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism

Deanne Yamamoto , Managing Director, Golin. Deanne’s 25-year agency career has been focused on enhancing brand relevance, engaging consumers and driving cultural conversation.

Alex Cohen Director, Corporate Marketing at Apttus

Join us for #prmatters and register early for a discounted price. You won’t BELIEVE the value this conference offers for the price point. Find out more on how to register, become a speaker, and a sponsor at the website, http://www.prsawesterndistrict.org/

http://prsawesterndistrict.org/attend/