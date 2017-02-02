CSUSB: 5th Annual Pioneer Breakfast Celebrating Leadership, Legacy, and Lineage

San Bernardino, Calif. – The Black Faculty, Staff, and Student Association of California State University, San Bernardino will honor community leaders at the 5th Annual Pioneer Breakfast on Friday, Feb. 24.

The event will take place in the Santos Manuel Student Union Events Center from 9-11 a.m.; doors open at 8 a.m. Tickets for the breakfast are $20, and may be purchased from BFSSA Pioneer chair Anthony Roberson.

To reserve a table, purchase tickets, sponsor a student attendee or for more information, contact Roberson at aroberso@csusb.edu or (909) 537-7198.

“Our theme this year is ‘Leadership, Legacy, and Lineage,’ because this event bridges the past with the present and gives the opportunity for our current students to interact with past pioneers,” said Roberson. “Our CSUSB pioneers have made an impact and demonstrated commitment to our students here.”

This year’s honorees are:

Katrina McDowell, community service officer of Palm Desert Campus, Staff Award recipient;

Mary Texeria, professor of sociology, Faculty Award recipient;

Soncia Reagins-Lilly, former CSUSB faculty member, now vice president for student affairs and dean of students at The University of Texas at Austin, Administration Award recipient;

Danny Tillman, Departmental Information Systems administrator for San Bernardino County Human Services, Alumni Award recipient; and

Jamal Nassar, dean emeritus, College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, Lorraine Frost Award recipient, given to allies in education.

The Annual Essay Competition coincides with the event’s leadership, legacy, and lineage theme.

Open to all CSUSB students, the competition gives students the opportunity to express themselves, enhance writing skills, and learn from history. The essay should be no more than 500 words due before Feb. 15. The winner will be announced at the breakfast and receive a $250 scholarship. To enter the competition go tohttps://goo.gl/forms/WNaXbBiQQA6evPiz1 for more details.

“This event is an opportunity to bring the campus and community together and showcase the great work being accomplished at CSUSB along with the help of our wonderful student leaders,” said Roberson.

The Pioneer breakfast serves as a fundraiser for five current scholarships benefiting current CSUSB students — Dr. J. Milton Clark Overcomers; Dr. Mildred Henry; Terrylin Monette; John Overton; and newest addition, the Belva Holder Scholarship. Proceeds will also support the annual African American Graduation recognition ceremony.