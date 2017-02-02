Taylor Hart, Local Teacher to Star in Hairspray at Performance Riverside

Riverside, CA – Taylor Hart, who teaches at Encore High School in downtown Riverside, will play the lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, in Performance Riverside’s production of Hairspray, the Broadway Musical.

Performance Riverside is the Inland Empire’s nationally recognized musical theater. For years, Performance Riverside has been delivering first-class stage productions to the Inland Empire.

Hairspray, the Broadway Musical, is based on the Line Cinema film that was written and directed by John Waters.

Winner of eight Tony Awards, Hairspray, the Broadway Musical, is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs. Based in Baltimore in 1962, Turnblad has only one desire – to dance on the popular Corny Collins Show. When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob, Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network…all without denting her “do.”

Hart isn’t new to playing Tracy.

This will be her second time starring in Hairspray, the Broadway Musical. She previously played the part at Chance Theater in Orange County. Hart was born and raised in Woodland, CA, and was active – from playing saxophone in the marching band to cheerleading to raising livestock in the Future Farmers of America and 4H clubs.

There will be eight performances, four at 2 pm on February 11, 12, 18 and 19, and four at 7 pm, February 10, 11, 17 and 18. For tickets call (951) 222-8100 or log onto www.PerformanceRiverside.org.

“This production will have the audience swaying in their seats and tapping their feet,” Jodi Julian, associate professor, Theatre, and director of Performance Riverside. “This is another don’t miss opportunity for lovers of musicals.”

Hairspray, the Broadway Musical: book by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan; music by Marc Shaiman; and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman.