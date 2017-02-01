Bear Valley Community Healthcare Announces Introduction of Tissue Therapy Laser

Bear Valley Community Healthcare District’s Physical Therapy Department is proud to announces the Introduction of the LightForce™ EX Deep Tissue Therapy Laser

BIG BEAR, CA – Bear Valley Community Healthcare District’s Physical Therapy Department is proud to provide the highest level of pain relief with the LightForce™ EX Deep Tissue Therapy Laser.

Laser Therapy is a surgery-free, drug-free option for individuals suffering from both acute and chronic pain. Treatments are fast, safe, and painless. Most patients see results in 3 to 5 treatment sessions and the treatments have a therapeutic effect continuing for up to 18 hours after the treatment.

Laser Therapy is clinically proven to reduce pain and inflammation associated with many common musculoskeletal conditions, such as lower back pain, bursitis, tendonitis, and plantar fasciitis. Laser Therapy is endorsed by professional clinical organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), and the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP®) and over 3,000 research studies have been conducted in the field.

The LightForce™ EX Deep Tissue Therapy Laser by LiteCure® Medical is FDA cleared and represents a great advance in medical technology. BVCHD’s Physical Therapy Department is proud to provide another effective treatment option to our patients with this latest proven technology.

The new laser therapy will also be used in BVCHD’s PRIME Project, which in May 2016, the District was awarded up to 6 million dollars from the California Department of Healthcare Services (DHCS) in a competitive grant process to serve underserved populations over the next 5 years. The laser therapy will be one treatment used in the comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach for meeting the needs of patients suffering from non-malignant chronic pain in the Big Bear community.

BVCHD aims to get its patients out of pain by properly diagnosing and treating lower back pain, bursitis, tendonitis, and plantar fasciitis utilizing the most current medical technology. A primary focus is eliminating or reducing the need for surgery or drugs.

For more information, please contact Physical Therapy Director John McKinney at (909) 878-8222

About Bear Valley Community Hospital:

Bear Valley Community Healthcare District (BVCHD) was founded in 1974. The hospital is a 30 bed Critical Access Hospital with a stand by, fully staffed Emergency Room open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. 21 beds are designated as a Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) providing long term care options for the local community. Bear Valley Community Hospital’s diagnostic imaging services include CT scan, Ultrasound, X-ray and mammography. A full service clinical laboratory, Respiratory and Physical Therapy are also available. BVCHD operates a Family Health Clinic specializing in family and preventive medicine for children, adults, and senior residents and visitors of the Big Bear Valley. The Family Health Center is also primarily responsible for the PRIME Project, a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach for meeting the needs of patients suffering from non-malignant chronic pain. BVCHD also serves as the parent organization for the community outreach program, The Mom & Dad Project, parent education and resource center.

For more information please call 909-878-8214 or visit our website at www.bvchd.com