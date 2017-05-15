Educational Credit Management Corporation (ECMC) Opens College Access Center in Moreno Valley

Moreno Valley, CA – Educational Credit Management Corporation (ECMC) has opened its sixth college access center in order to assist students of all ages prepare for college.

The College Place-Southern California (TCP-Southern California), located on the Moreno Valley College campus, provides free information and assistance through in-person, telephone and online support. It also offers presentations, workshops, individual assistance completing applications for college admission, financial aid and scholarships.

“The College Place is an amazing resource for students who have a desire to attend college, but don’t know how to start the process,” Alise Clouser, director of TCP-Southern California, said. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with families to help them navigate the process and put students on a path to achieve their education dreams.”

Clouser has been active in the college access, student equity and student success movements for more than a decade. She has advocated for students on high school, college, and university campuses all over California in many capacities including serving as college and career liaison, adjunct professor, and academic advisor. She has also directed Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSI) Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) equity grants as well as TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) programs.

TCP-Southern California’s office is located on the Moreno Valley College campus at 16130 Lasselle Street Moreno Valley, CA 92551. To set up an appointment or to schedule a presentation, please contact The College Place at 1-866-326-2827 or southerncatcp@ecmc.org.

We are thankful for the opportunity to partner with ECMC and to host one of the five College Access Centers in the country is truly exciting,” Dyrell Foster, vice president, Student Services. “The purpose of the Access Center is in line with the College mission. It also brings additional resources to our community to help better inform families about opportunities available at the College and the financial resources available.”

ECMC has one other college access center in California. TCP-Northern California is located on the University of California-Berkeley campus.

Additional Resources in California

ECMC provides additional resources to help California students and their families. ECMC distributes college access and success curricula to support educators and community organizations in reaching underserved populations. Additionally, ECMC sponsors College Nights at multiple sites across California, and provides the Financial Awareness Basics (FAB) program as well as weekly webinars for financial aid administrators and other campus staff.